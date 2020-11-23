Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO,” Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells Axios Business Editor Dan Primack why people shouldn’t be skeptical about taking the company’s coronavirus vaccine once it’s available.

Catch the full interview and much more on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's Air Force One problem

Boeing model of what the new Air Force One 747s will look like if Biden chooses to keep the current color scheme. Illustration courtesy of Boeing.

One of President Trump's favorite items on display in the Oval Office has been a model of Boeing's Air Force One revamp that swaps Jackie Kennedy's iconic light blue design for Trump's preferred look: a white top and dark blue bottom set off with a red stripe.

What he's saying: "Isn't it beautiful? Now it's actually patriotic," Trump has told visiting foreign leaders and other visitors, according to a person he's shown it to.

4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell isn't a member of its legal team

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign said in a Sunday statement that Sidney Powell is neither a member of its legal team nor a lawyer for Trump in his personal capacity.

Why it matters: Powell was a part of the campaign's wild, conspiratorial Thursday press conference and baselessly floated unfounded conspiracy theories that included a claim that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election thanks to "communist money" from the Venezuelan regime.

4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans quietly plot to sink Biden nominees

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Republicans are making plans to torpedo some of President-elect Biden's prospective Cabinet, agency and judicial nominees if the GOP keeps its majority, aides involved in the discussions tell me.

What we're hearing: Top targets include political names and civil servants who spoke out loudest against President Trump, forced out his appointees or became stars in the impeachment hearings — like Sally Yates and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — as well as longtime targets of conservative media, like Susan Rice.

