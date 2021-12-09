Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Preserving history of Mexican American school segregation

Actor James Dean on the set of the movie "Giant" in July 1955 in Marfa, Texas, with Mexican American children who attended a nearby segregated school. Photo: Richard C. Miller/Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Activists in the small town of Marfa, Texas, are working to get national recognition for a building once used as a segregated school for Mexican American students, some of who were used as extras in the 1956 movie, "Giant."

Why it matters: Efforts to preserve the Blackwell School in West Texas are part of a movement to save sites connected to the nation's history of racial segregation and racial terror as a way to reckon with the past.

Driving the news: The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Blackwell School National Historic Site Act, clearing one of the last hurdles in the National Parks Conservation Association’s campaign to make the school a national park site.

Details: Opened in 1909, the adobe building served as a Mexican American-only school for students who were barred from attending the town's nearby white-only school.

  • Mexican American former students would later recall the emotional abuse and discrimination they faced on campus.
  • For example, some teachers made students write Spanish words on paper, place those papers in a box and bury “Mr. Spanish” in a symbolic funeral in front of Marfa’s Blackwell School, according to the 2015 PBS Voces documentary “Children of Giant.”
  • "The Blackwell School is a tangible reminder of the period during which the doctrine of 'separate but equal' dominated education and social systems," the bill reads. It recently passed out of a U.S. Senate committee.
  • The proposal could go before the whole Senate or be attached to a larger bill.
Original Blackwell School, 1909. Photo: Courtesy of The Blackwell School Alliance.

The intrigue: A number of Blackwell students had small roles in the George Stevens film, "Giant," which stars Liz Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean.

  • The movie was about the racism Mexican Americans face and was based on the novel with the same name by Edna Ferber. She had interviewed Mexican American civil rights leaders Dr. Hector P. García and John J. Herrera as part of her research.
  • Many of the Mexican American children who starred in the film couldn't see it when it was released because the theaters in nearby towns were segregated.

Flashback: In a 1965 speech to a joint session of Congress, then-President Lyndon Johnson recalled a time when he taught in a segregated Mexican American school in Cotulla, Texas, in the 1920s.

  • “Somehow you never forget what poverty and hatred can do when you see its scars on the hopeful face of a young child,” Johnson said.
  • Johnson was urging Congress to respond to the beatings of protesters in Selma, Alabama, by passing a federal Voting Rights Act.

Don't forget: School segregation between Black and white students has returned to 1968 levels, even as the nation grows more diverse, according to a report from the Civil Rights Project at UCLA.

Yes, but: The resegregation of U.S. schools often doesn't produce all-Black schools as the declining contact with whites has been replaced by growing contact with Latinos, an issue that has received little research.

Go deeper

Linh Ta, author of Des Moines
Dec 8, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Des Moines debates return of school resource officers

Des Moines school board members listen as parents share concerns about classroom violence. Screenshot via Zoom

Some parents in the Des Moines school district are asking for the return of school resource officers.

What's happening: A parent expressed concern about videos and reports of violence in buildings during a board meeting Tuesday night.

  • But the majority of speakers, including students and staff, said they don't want officers to return, sharing concerns about criminalizing kids and disproportionate penalizations against students of color.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
Dec 8, 2021 - Economy & Business

School buses that track your child's location

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

New York City is the biggest school district to gear up for an Uber-like GPS-based system that tracks each pupil's school bus ride, letting parents know where their child is in real time.

Why it matters: For parents, teachers and school administrators, the ability to follow each student's daily commute adds a layer of safety and peace of mind — and helps all parties adjust plans when there are traffic jams, weather problems or other snarls.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Cuneyt Dil
Dec 8, 2021 - Axios Washington D.C.

Council postpones encampments vote, renames Wilson High

Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the D.C. Council postponed an attempt to halt the clearing of existing homeless encampments and advanced a redistricting map.

Driving the news: The actions came during hours of debate and voting on a long agenda of legislation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow