Players and referees take knee at start of Premier League's first game back

At the opening whistle of the English Premier League's first game since the coronavirus forced teams to take a 100-day hiatus, referees and players from Aston Villa and Sheffield United took a knee for 10 seconds to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The big picture: The police killing of George Floyd in the U.S. has sparked an international movement as protesters demand their governments address systemic racism and confront their history as former colonizers.

  • European soccer leagues are no stranger to racism, as 2019 saw multiple incidents of fans making racist gestures or chants towards players of color, ABC News notes.
  • With the support of the Premier League, the players also wore jerseys that had the words "Black Lives Matter" instead of their last names.

What they're saying: "Aston Villa and Sheffield United were proud to stand in solidarity with the actions of the players and coaching staff of both football clubs during the first ten seconds of tonight’s Premier League fixture, expressing our collective support for the Black Lives Matter movement," Aston Villa's club account tweeted.

Dave Lawler
Trump to welcome Poland's president days before election

Duda with Trump last June. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

President Trump will welcome his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, to the White House on Wednesday, four days before the Polish presidential election.

Why it matters: The visit is the first from a foreign leader since early March, and a political gift to Duda and Poland's populist ruling party, Law and Justice. It also comes as Trump is considering increasing the U.S. troop presence in Poland and decreasing it in Germany. Trump has embraced the Polish government during its showdown with the EU over encroachment on the rule of law.

Sara Fischer
Twitter adds ability to record audio in tweets

Photo: Twitter

Twitter said Wednesday that it will add voice messages to tweets — allowing up to 140 seconds of audio.

Why it matters: Twitter is already the go-to platform for breaking news in the U.S. and often around the world. Voice Tweets will add a new dimension to breaking news for the site, as users can record what's happening around them or record their thoughts and reflections immediately and post them as events unfold.

Dave Lawler
U.S. sanctions hit Assad but risk deepening Syria's economic crisis

Buying hard currency, in Idlib. Photo: Anas Alkharboutli/picture alliance via Getty

New U.S. sanctions targeting Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime and those who fund it are likely to increase pressure on the Syrian government and deepen the country's economic crisis.

Why it matters: Assad has survived nine years of civil war, but Syria's dictator now faces protests in the street, a currency shock and internal divisions highlighted by a public feud with his billionaire cousin, Rami Makhlouf. The people of Syria continue to suffer.

