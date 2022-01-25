Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Pregnant Latinas face higher COVID threat

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo)

A woman gets a COVID-19 vaccine during an event for pregnant women in Honduras in August 2021. Photo: Orlando Sierra/AFP via Getty Images

Pregnant Hispanic women in the U.S. are 2.4 times more likely to get COVID-19 than other women, according to a study from Sutter Health. The nonprofit health care network is urging medical professionals to encourage more vaccinations for Latinas.

Why it matters: Pregnant people with COVID-19 face higher risks of maternal death and of premature births and stillbirths, research shows.

  • Only 42% of all pregnant people had been fully vaccinated in the U.S. until mid-January, according to CDC data. The rate was lower for pregnant Latinas (38%) and Black women (26%).
  • Women who contracted COVID-19 during their pregnancy were more likely to undergo emergency C-sections and be put on respirators, doctors told Axios.
  • Recovery requires time and physical therapy, making the first stages of motherhood even harder.

What to know: Groups like UnidosUS and the Kaiser Family Foundation are using bilingual videos and misinformation-debunking campaigns to encourage Latinas to get vaccinated.

  • Coronavirus vaccines are known to be safe before and during pregnancy, with no proven negative effects on fertility.
  • It is also safe while lactating, which carries the additional benefit of sharing antibodies with the baby through breast milk.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments — Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Biden admin withdraws temporary vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers — New York Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Hochul's mask mandate for public areas — Sarah Palin tests positive, delaying defamation trial — Virginia school boards sue Gov. Youngkin for lifting mask mandate.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Lucinda Shen
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The Robinhood M&A rumor mill churns

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Robinhood's valuation is now just over $11 billion, a fraction of where it traded in August and below that of its last private round of funding. Cue the M&A mongers.

Why it matters: It's not just Robinhood—falling values of growth-oriented tech stocks have raised speculation that formerly high-flying fintechs could be snapped up by more well-capitalized buyers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Health

Student's death renews calls for schools to stock opioid overdose drug

Photo: Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A Connecticut student's death has renewed calls for schools to stock and administer naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Why it matters: U.S. drug overdose fatalities reached six figures in a 12-month period for the first time in November, and synthetic or natural opioids were the cause of a majority of the overdoses.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

