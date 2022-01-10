Sign up for our daily briefing

Predictions for the future of "smart cities"

Jennifer A. Kingson

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

"Smart" cities — places where technology makes life easier for the people who live and work there — are rapidly becoming reality, but there's still lots of work to do.

A news site called Smart Cities Dive solicited predictions from readers and offered a list for 2022:

  • The EV charging infrastructure will grow, becoming more convenient and resilient.
  • The "digital divide" in data and technology will narrow, with high-speed internet becoming available to all city residents.
  • "Curb management solutions" will grow more popular, as the pileup of food and package deliveries threatens to overwhelm us.
  • Cities will make bolder climate commitments, like vowing to decarbonize buildings.
  • E-bikes and shared mobility will continue to advance, for environmental reasons and convenience.

What they're saying: Wireless power will become prevalent, Hatem Zeine, founder of a wireless power company called Ossia, predicted to Smart Cities Dive.

  • "Integrating wireless power into buildings and infrastructures will not only allow for reduced wiring and maintenance costs but will also enable consumers to power their smart homes and personal gadgets," Zeine said.
  • "IoT sensors in these devices could track important data such as air quality, temperature, consumption of resources, health and activities around the city, allowing for streamlined analysis and improvements to be made sooner."

Go deeper: The future of "smart" cities is in streetlights

Jennifer A. Kingson
Feb 11, 2021 - Economy & Business

The future of "smart" cities is in streetlights

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Cities are rushing to replace their legacy streetlights with "smart" LED fixtures that could one day be able to find you a parking space, monitor air quality, and announce an oncoming thunderstorm.

Why it matters: Despite a bumpy and controversial start to some smart streetlight programs, cities are saving tons of money on energy by banishing traditional bulbs — and may soon be able to turn a profit by monetizing data from smart LED sensors or leasing space on light poles.

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
31 mins ago - Technology

Tech antitrust bills’ make or break moment

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Lawmakers and lobbyists anticipate a major fight over antitrust bills meant to tame Big Tech, before the midterms put an unofficial end to the legislative effort.

Why it matters: The bills could remake how Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google operate and treat competitors — if they make it over the finish line.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Main Street without workers

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As labor grows scarcer and pricier, stores are turning to cashier-less checkout to stay in business.

Why it matters: Businesses increasingly face the almost unheard-of predicament of figuring out how to keep their doors open with fewer — or no — employees.

