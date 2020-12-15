Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Renewed Paycheck Protection Program again set to cover VC-backed companies

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Congress and the White House are continuing their tortoise act on economic stimulus, all while telling us that help is almost certainly, maybe, on its way.

The state of play: One thing most elected officials agree on is the need for a reauthorized Paycheck Protection Program, which would provide forgivable loans to struggling small businesses.

  • The latest bipartisan proposal includes $300 billion for PPP, with the eligibility requirements lowered from 500 employees to 300 employees.
  • It also would require applicants to demonstrate a 30% revenue loss in at least one quarter of 2020, expands some forgivable expenses (e.g., personal protective equipment) and has a carveout for small borrowers and underserved communities.

The big picture: Beyond those changes, this version of PPP looks very similar to what was rolled out in April. That means venture capital and private equity-backed companies would again be eligible, per prior Treasury guidance.

In the spring, including these companies made sense.

  • We were collectively staring into the abyss, and it was reasonable for private market investors to be fearful of throwing bad money after good.
  • Protecting payrolls was of paramount importance, no matter their employer's equity structure.

Today, it makes much less sense, outside of select industries like restaurants and live entertainment.

  • Private market investors have been richly rewarded in 2020, as the capital markets unexpectedly divorced from the real economy.
  • We know that the top industries for venture capital — tech and life sciences — have not only survived but thrived. Many likely could qualify under the "30% revenue decline" metric, but that's not a true reflection of their business in December 2020. Just ask Airbnb.
  • With vaccines distribution beginning, these "long term investors" can now see clearly to the other side of the pandemic. If they don't want to support existing portfolio companies, it's a tell that should scare off taxpayers.

The bottom line: If America's political lethargy has produced any positives, it's the benefit of hindsight and the space to understand evolved circumstances. It would be prudent to apply those learnings to the next iteration of PPP.

Bonus: Axios Re:Cap today will discuss the state of the stimulus with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Subscribe.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Dec 13, 2020 - Economy & Business

Windfall IPO profits exceed dot-com bubble record

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

When is making billions of dollars easier than falling off a log? The answer: When giant Wall Street firms like BlackRock and Fidelity get allocated large chunks of stock in white-hot companies. The following day those shares end up being worth vastly more than the investors paid for them.

Why it matters: More money has been made this way in 2020 than in any prior year, even including the height of the dot-com bubble in 2000.

  • Major companies are postponing their IPOs as a result, worried that they'd effectively be giving billions of dollars away to undeserving investors.
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan group releases details of 2-part stimulus package

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) speaks alongside a bipartisan group of lawmakers. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A bipartisan group of senators has released the full legislative text for a two-part stimulus plan: a $748 billion package focusing on areas of agreement and a separate $160 billion bill that includes the most controversial provisions — additional funding for state and local government and liability protections.

Why it matters: While many lawmakers see this bill as the most realistic and concrete compromise on coronavirus relief that we've seen in months, House and Senate leadership currently view it as a marker for broader negotiations — not the final vehicle for aid.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell congratulates Joe Biden on becoming president-elect

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) officially addressed Joe Biden as president-elect on Tuesday, saying in a speech on the Senate floor: "The Electoral College has spoken."

Why it matters: McConnell is the most prominent Republican to concede that President Trump lost the November election and congratulate Biden on his victory.

