1 hour ago - Economy & Business

PPP failed to get money where it was most needed

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: S&P Global; Table: Axios Visuals

With the deadline for businesses to secure funding from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) less than two weeks away, the most high profile portion of the $2 trillion CARES Act looks to have left out the people who needed it most.

Driving the news: Fed chair Jerome Powell said during his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that despite the nearly $700 billion program, the coronavirus pandemic was "presenting acute risks to small businesses."

Between the lines: That seemed to be doubly true for black-owned businesses, which were statistically much more likely to need the funds.

  • Research shows 41% of black business owners have shut their doors since the pandemic started, perhaps in part because, according to a recent analysis, 95% of black-owned businesses were shut out of the PPP.

Details: An April Fed survey found some 21% of black-owned businesses were financially "distressed" at the end of 2019 compared to 5% of white-owned businesses.

  • Black-owned small businesses also are highly concentrated in retail, restaurants and other service industries most affected by the shutdowns, Reuters noted.
  • The ACLU and other civil rights organizations filed a lawsuit Tuesday, claiming PPP unfairly denied black and Latino business owners PPP loans.

The big picture: PPP money generally missed the industries and areas most heavily impacted by COVID-19.

  • A second analysis of the program from S&P Global U.S. chief economist Beth Ann Bovino finds just 42.4% of total PPP loans approved went to service industries significantly affected by social distancing — even though the sector accounted for 66.8% of job losses.
  • Similarly, seven of the 10 states that received the smallest dollar amount of loans were among the 10 states with the highest number of people approved for unemployment claims as of May 23.

What's next: There remains approximately $100 billion of government funding allocated for PPP that has not yet been claimed.

The last word: "While the opening of some states may have come just in the nick of time for some businesses in the service sector, there is still a long way to go," Bovino said in the report.

  • "It remains unclear how many of these companies survived, or will survive, the first stage of the sudden-stop recession. That may make the climb back to prepandemic economic levels even steeper."

Go deeper: Paycheck Protection Program borrowers get more flexibility

Go deeper

Dan Primack
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Non-traditional lenders look to fill PPP gaps

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

There is still well more than $100 billion available for Paycheck Protection Program loans, despite initial predictions that the late April refresh would be insufficient.

Glass half full explanation: Most qualifying small businesses that wanted a PPP loan already got one, and the economy is now reopening and recovering.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
56 mins ago - Sports

NBA details life inside its Disney World "bubble"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In a document sent to players on Tuesday, the NBA provided a detailed look at what life will be like when play resumes inside the league's "bubble" at Walt Disney World in Florida next month.

Why it matters: Players will be tested for COVID-19 "regularly." When someone tests positive, they will be placed in isolation, where they will remain for at least 14 days. Once they test negative twice in a span of more than 24 hours, they can leave isolation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's attacks fuel John Bolton's new bestseller

Trump and Bolton in 2019. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump sure is good at selling books — even when they attack him.

The state of play: The president said this week that "a lot of people are upset" that John Bolton, his former national security adviser, had written the 592-page book — "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," out Tuesday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow