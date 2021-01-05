Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

PPP loans return with a lot of unanswered questions

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The stimulus bill begrudgingly signed by President Trump on the Sunday after Christmas includes $284 billion for a revived Paycheck Protection Program, which would be available to small businesses whether they received loans the first time around or not.

How it will work: We don't know. And that's a problem.

History: In April, the Small Business Administration stood up the PPP and opened the application window just seven days after the CARES Act passed.

  • Yes, there were glitches. And Treasury regularly rolled out new guidance, creating confusion for lenders and a billing bonanza for lawyers.
  • But PPP did move quickly enough that it soon ran out of money. When refreshed just three weeks later, the SBA effectively just flipped the switch back on.

Fast forward: The new stimulus gives the SBA up to 10 days to release rules on how the revived program will work. That deadline is tomorrow, although we've not received official confirmation that it will be met.

  • Similarly, no word from the SBA on when the actual application window will reopen.
  • A source says that the goal this time around is to have more complete rules (i.e., no rolling guidance) and to better educate lenders on the rules, thus preempting some of the hiccups last time around. Or, put another way, applicants should cool their heels at least a little while longer.
  • It remains unclear if applicants whose earlier loans remain under Treasury review will be eligible this time around.
  • Also worth noting that, even if the SBA does open the window in a week or so, it's likely that many application processes will span administrations — although most career SBA staff are expected to remain in place.

The bottom line: The spring's sense of urgency doesn't seem present at the SBA this time around, despite the COVID-19 surge and dire straits faced by many restaurants and other small businesses.

  • While it's laudable that the agency wants to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, it could and should have been prepared for a revived program, given the ongoing stimulus negotiations, and then tweaked as necessary once seeing the final legislative language.
  • Speed, in this case, matters.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The bear case for big energy and climate deals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Anyone thinking that the immediate past is a prologue for Capitol Hill dealmaking could be in for rough years ahead.

Catch up fast: In late December, Congress passed and President Trump signed legislation to cut a major greenhouse gas, extend clean energy tax incentives and bolster Energy Department tech deployment programs.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Technology

Former Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn joins IBM as vice chairman

Gary Cohn (R) with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Gary Cohn, the former top economic adviser to President Trump and former president of Goldman Sachs, tweeted Tuesday that he is joining IBM as vice chairman.

The big picture: Cohn, a Democrat, was considered one of the most powerful "globalists" in Trump's West Wing. He disagreed with Trump on just about every issue besides tax cuts and resigned in 2018 after a struggle inside the White House over tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A tense, tectonic 48 hours

A stage goes up on the Ellipse yesterday ahead of tomorrow's pro-Trump rally. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

The next two days look to be the most tumultuous and telling of the wild, never-ending 2020 election.

Driving the news: Twin runoffs in Georgia today determine control of the U.S. Senate. And perhaps half or more of the Republicans in Congress will cast an unprecedented number of votes to invalidate President-elect Biden’s clear win, as the House and Senate meet to certify the Electoral College votes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow