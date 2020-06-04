The Senate unanimously passed a bill on Wednesday to loosen some of the rules that small businesses must follow when applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

By the numbers: Businesses now have 24 weeks to use loans obtained through the program, instead of eight weeks. Only 60% of a PPP loan now has to be used for payroll, instead of 75% — a requirement that "tens of thousands of borrowers" weren't expected to meet, per a recent Inspector General report.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Felix Salmon: There has always been a tension between the PPP as a way of saving jobs, and the PPP as a way of saving small businesses. This bill moves the needle decidedly in the direction of the latter.

