Get used to the Powell Ratchet

Neil Irwin

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The Federal Reserve's central dilemma in 2022 is this: Inflation is very high. Unemployment is very low. Yet monetary policy is currently set as if the reverse were true.

  • If the Fed readjusts policy to fit economic conditions too rapidly, it could cause a recession and/or financial panic. So instead, they're applying a strategy you can think of as the Powell Ratchet.
  • Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues appear set to keep pushing toward tighter money, pausing along the way to make sure that they haven't overtightened and put the expansion at risk.

Why it matters: This means a different market environment from the last two economic cycles, with extreme uncertainty around how high rates will get and how long it will take to get there. That could fuel more volatility on Wall Street.

  • More so than usual, the mystery is how long economic and market conditions will continue to allow them to carry out the policy ratchet.

That helps explain why there is such a wide range of forecasts among reputable Fed watchers right now. Barclays economists are forecasting three rate increases this year, vs. seven rate hikes projected by Bank of America.

What they're saying: "Every time the market gets comfortable with a new level of hawkishness, the Fed pushes it up a notch," said Tim Duy with SGH Macro. "They are turning up the heat gradually so they don't shock the markets."

  • He believes the central bank is aiming to get the federal funds rate, now near zero, close to or even above the "neutral rate," which neither stimulates nor slows the economy. Fed leaders think it's around 2.5%.
  • That would imply 9 or 10 rate increases, assuming each was a quarter percentage point, significantly more than markets are pricing in.

Between the lines: Comments from several Fed officials this week indicate that they are inclined to raise rates only 0.25% at a time, for now at least, which is consistent with the concept of the Powell Ratchet.

  • The goal is to push rates steadily higher to the degree economic conditions allow, not to shock and awe. The whole point is to adjust the stance of monetary policy in ways that the system can absorb.

In Powell's news conference last week, he made several comments supporting the idea that this will be a different type of tightening cycle.

  • "It isn't possible to sit here today and tell you with any confidence what the precise path will be," Powell said. "But as we work our way through this meeting by meeting, we are aware that this is a very different expansion… and I think those differences are likely to be reflected in the policy that we implement."

What would end the ratchet? Some possibilities:

  • Inflation finally comes down to earth. If there is clear evidence inflation trends are abating and settling down toward the Fed's 2% target, so would the upward pressure on rates.
  • The expansion sputters. If we see real-time measures of the economy turn negative in ways that don't look like an artifact of odd seasonal or pandemic-related quirks, Fed leaders would at a minimum slow their roll.
  • Financial panic arrives. It would likely take more than a mere stock market correction to get the Fed's attention, but if credit markets start to seize up that's a different story.

The bottom line: So far, Powell has been able to ratchet rate expectations higher without much apparent damage. There is no guarantee that will last.

Axios
Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Medicare to cover at-home COVID tests — COVID deaths are rising even as Omicron dies down — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: Belgian athlete allowed in Olympic Village after tearful appeal over COVID isolation — Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown — Denmark lifts COVID restrictions despite Omicron surge.
  5. Variant tracker
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 22 mins ago - Science

Over 5,400 flights canceled as monster winter storm slams much of U.S.

A power outage left a traffic signal inoperable around rush hour during a winter storm warning in Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and as the South braced for possibly dangerous ice accumulations. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 90 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Rebecca FalconerOriana Gonzalez
Updated 35 mins ago - World

Biden on ISIS leader's death: "This horrible terrorist leader is no more"

President Biden said Thursday that top ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi died during a U.S. raid in northwestern Syria.

What he's saying: "Last night's operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield. And sent a strong message to terrorists around the world: 'We will come after you and find you,'" Biden, who ordered the operation, said from the White House Thursday.

