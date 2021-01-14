Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Fed chair: No interest rate hike coming any time soon

Fed chair Jerome Powell ahead of a congressional hearing in December. (Photo via Getty Images)

Interest rates will stay near zero for the foreseeable future, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

Why it matters: It staves off concerns that the central bank is eyeing pulling back on its easy money policy if the economy recovers faster than anticipated.

What he's saying: "When the time comes to raise interest rates, we will certainly do that. That time by the way is no time soon," he said during an event with Princeton University.

Powell also said "now is not the time" to talk about any exit from the $120 billion in securities that Fed has been buying every month. The purchases have flooded the stock market with liquidity.

The big picture: Powell weighed in on the prospect of higher inflation — some investors are bracing for it — which would force the Fed to consider hiking rates to counteract rising prices.

  • "As the pandemic recedes and we see potentially a strong wave of spending as people return to their normal lives and begin consuming various services," that might cause upward pressure on prices, Powell said.
  • "But the real question is how large is that effect and will it be persistent," Powell said, noting that it's unlikely to be persistent.

Catch up quick: The Fed rolled out a new policy framework last summer that sought to make up for the fact that inflation for years has undershot its 2% target — but hasn't laid out specifics, like how long it would like to see inflation above that level.

  • "We haven't tied ourselves — and won't — to a particular mathematical formula when we aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time," Powell said.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

All eyes on Powell as interest rates creep higher

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

With long-term U.S. interest rates creeping higher and the stock market rally looking increasingly bubblicious, market participants will have a keen eye on remarks by Fed chair Jerome Powell today at Princeton University.

Why it matters: The uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in financial markets and diverging opinions about the future of monetary policy from Fed policymakers have investors hungry for guidance.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Rep. Ro Khanna calls on the Fed to reexamine its policies

Photo: Axios screenshot

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) laid out a few specific policies he and some of Congress' other leading progressives are likely to demand when the next U.S. Congress begins its term.

The big picture: Khanna wants Congress to deliver more direct aid to Americans in the form of $2,000 monthly checks and to provide $1 trillion over 10 years in loans and grants to small businesses but is also taking aim at the Fed, arguing that the central bank has gone astray of its original intent to help small businesses and community banks.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inflation rose more than expected in December

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in December, the biggest increase since August, largely because of rising gasoline prices, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Details: The increase "was driven by an 8.4% increase in the gasoline index, which accounted for more than 60% of the overall increase," BLS said.

