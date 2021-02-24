Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologizes for "unacceptable" mail delays

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologized before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday for the persistent delays in the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery amid the peak holiday season.

Why it matters: The U.S. Postal Service, which came under fire last year for its handling of mail-in ballot delivery for the 2020 election, is in crisis as it deals with pre-existing financial concerns that have only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

  • “Too many Americans were left waiting for weeks for important deliveries of mail and packages. This is unacceptable, and I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of all delays,” DeJoy said at Wednesday’s hearing.

The big picture: DeJoy, a former GOP fundraiser appointed by former President Trump, discussed a 10-year strategy to address the Postal Service’s inadequacies, including outdated pricing and infrastructure underinvestment.

  • He blamed years of “financial stress, underinvestment, unachievable service standards and a lack of operational precision” for the Postal Service’s current state of crisis.

What’s next: Some Democrats are calling for DeJoy’s ouster.

  • There are also calls for President Biden to nominate new members to the board who have the power to name a replacement postmaster general.
  • Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) is calling for the removal of not only DeJoy, but also all six members of the board: "Fire everybody at the top," he told NPR in an interview. "They've done a lousy job."

The bottom line: Asked by Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.) how much longer he planned to stay in the job, DeJoy responded tersely: "Long time. Get used to me."

Editor's note: This post has been corrected to reflect that the representative from Tennessee is Jim Cooper (not Bill Cooper).

Go deeper

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
9 mins ago - Technology

The risks and rewards of charging state-backed hackers

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Last week’s stunning indictment of three North Korean hackers laid bare both the advantages and drawbacks of the U.S. government’s evolving strategy of using high-profile prosecutions to publicize hostile nation-state cyber activities.

Why it matters: Criminal charges can help the U.S. establish clear norms in a murky and rapidly changing environment, but they may not deter future bad behavior and could even invite retaliation against U.S. intelligence officials.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
19 mins ago - World

Scoop: Netanyahu asked Biden to keep Trump's sanctions on International Criminal Court

ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. Photo: Bas Czerwinski/ANP/AFP via Getty

Netanyahu asked Biden in their first phone call last week to keep sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in place, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: Israeli officials are concerned that removing the sanctions would hamper Israel's efforts to stop a potential war crimes investigation into Israel, and that the court's prosecutor could see it as a signal that the U.S. isn't firmly opposed to that investigation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

FDA analysis finds Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is safe and effective

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration's staff released a briefing document on Wednesday endorsing Johnson & Johnson's one-shot coronavirus vaccine as safe and effective.

The latest: Assuming the FDA issues an emergency use authorization "without delay," meaning as soon as this weekend, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said J&J will have 3 million to 4 million ready for distribution next week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

