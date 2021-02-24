Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologizes for "unacceptable" mail delays

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologized before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday for the persistent delays in the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery amid the peak holiday season.
Why it matters: The U.S. Postal Service, which came under fire last year for its handling of mail-in ballot delivery for the 2020 election, is in crisis as it deals with pre-existing financial concerns that have only been exacerbated by the pandemic.
- “Too many Americans were left waiting for weeks for important deliveries of mail and packages. This is unacceptable, and I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of all delays,” DeJoy said at Wednesday’s hearing.
The big picture: DeJoy, a former GOP fundraiser appointed by former President Trump, discussed a 10-year strategy to address the Postal Service’s inadequacies, including outdated pricing and infrastructure underinvestment.
- He blamed years of “financial stress, underinvestment, unachievable service standards and a lack of operational precision” for the Postal Service’s current state of crisis.
What’s next: Some Democrats are calling for DeJoy’s ouster.
- There are also calls for President Biden to nominate new members to the board who have the power to name a replacement postmaster general.
- Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) is calling for the removal of not only DeJoy, but also all six members of the board: "Fire everybody at the top," he told NPR in an interview. "They've done a lousy job."
The bottom line: Asked by Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.) how much longer he planned to stay in the job, DeJoy responded tersely: "Long time. Get used to me."
Editor's note: This post has been corrected to reflect that the representative from Tennessee is Jim Cooper (not Bill Cooper).