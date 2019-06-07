Barnes & Noble got a lifeline on Friday with the news that it will be bought out and taken private. No longer will the long-struggling book chain be subject to the brutality of the quarterly analyst meeting.

Why it matters: But what is not known is whether long-form readers will fare as well after Elliott Management's $476 million buyout of B&N. One outlook is that Elliott, which already owns the U.K.'s Waterstones chain of bookstores, will use its management expertise to sort out what ails B&N.The other is a continued, slow shriveling up of the neighborhood U.S. bookstore that has been under way for two decades.