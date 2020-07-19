1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Portland mayor accuses federal agents of violating civil rights

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he "absolutely" believes the Trump administration is violating the Constitution by deploying unidentified federal agents to arrest protesters in the city.

The state of play: President Trump and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf have defended the use of federal law enforcement by claiming that violent anarchists have overrun the city, which has seen more than 50 nights of protests over the killing of George Floyd.

  • The U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon has called for an investigation into reports that officers have arbitrarily detained protesters in unmarked vans.
  • Trump tweeted on Sunday: "We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!"

What they're saying: "The president has a complete misunderstanding of cause and effect," Wheeler told Jake Tapper. "What's happening here is we have dozens if not hundreds of federal troops descending upon our city and what they're doing is they are sharply escalating the situation."

  • "Their presence here is actually leading to more violence and more vandalism, and it's not helping the situation at all. They're not wanted here. We haven't asked them here. In fact, we want them to leave," he continued.
  • "The tactics that the Trump administration are using on the streets of Portland are abhorrent. ... People are being literally scooped off the streets into unmarked vans — rental cars, apparently. They are being denied probable cause, and they are denied due process. They don't even know who's pulling them into the vans."

Jacob Knutson
Jul 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

U.S. attorney calls for investigation into federal officers arresting Portland protestors

Federal officers in Portland on July 17. Photo: Mason Trinca/Getty Images

U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy Williams called for an inspector general investigation on Friday into actions of Department of Homeland Security officers in unmarked vehicles who detained Portland protesters without explanation, Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reports.

Why it matters: Officers from the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently sent to Portland by the Trump administration have escalated tensions between protesters and law enforcement over the past two weeks.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi accuses Trump admin of "violent tactics" against Portland protesters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) condemned in a joint statement Saturday the Trump Administration for what they called "egregious abuses of power" against protesters in Portland, Oregon.

Why it matters: Their claims that the Trump administration has used "violent tactics" comes amid reports of Department of Homeland Security officers in unmarked vehicles detaining the protesters without explanation.

Ursula Perano
Jul 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Federal force prompts backlash from Portland protesters

Protests persisted in Portland, Oregon Friday night as federal law enforcement officers in camouflage discharged tear gas and pulled people off the streets in response to ongoing civil unrest following the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Why it matters: While most of the U.S. has seen a slowdown in demonstrations after weeks of Black Lives Matter protests, Portland has shown continued momentum for the cause.

