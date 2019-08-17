Police arrested at least 13 people and seized weapons including metal poles and bear spray, as hundreds of from far-right protesters and anti-fascist counterprotesters rallied in downtown Portland, Oregon, Saturday, AP reports.

The latest: Authorities closed bridges and streets to try to keep the rival groups apart from what Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler described as a "potentially dangerous" situation, per AP. The police declared the event a civil disturbance by the afternoon and tweeted that 4 people with minor injuries were being evaluated by medics, including 1 person person who was taken to hospital for further treatment.