Police arrested at least 13 people and seized weapons including metal poles and bear spray, as hundreds of from far-right protesters and anti-fascist counterprotesters rallied in downtown Portland, Oregon, Saturday, AP reports.
The latest: Authorities closed bridges and streets to try to keep the rival groups apart from what Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler described as a "potentially dangerous" situation, per AP. The police declared the event a civil disturbance by the afternoon and tweeted that 4 people with minor injuries were being evaluated by medics, including 1 person person who was taken to hospital for further treatment.
The big picture: President Trump tweeted ahead of the rallies, "Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!" Many of the far-right protesters back a bill sponsored by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) urging Congress to identify the anti-fascist collective Antifa as a domestic terrorist group, the New York Times notes.
- CNN reports that the mayor responded to Trump's tweet by saying, "I’m not concerning myself with tweets coming out of Washington, D.C., and frankly, it's not helpful. This is a potentially dangerous and volatile situation."
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
Go deeper: Far-right and anti-fascist protesters clash in Portland, Oregon