Pope calls on parents to accept their gay children

Noah Garfinkel

The Pope arriving for a general audience. Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Francis called on parents not to condemn their children if they are gay, while speaking at his general audience session on Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the latest display of outreach by Francis to LGBTQ people, who have traditionally been marginalized by the church.

Details: The pope's message was dedicated to St. Joseph, the father of Jesus. Speaking off the cuff, Francis said he was thinking of how parents should react "in the face of their children’s problems," including sickness and permanent illness.

  • He referenced "parents who see different sexual orientations in their children," calling on them "to deal with this and accompany their children and not hide in an attitude of condemnation."
  • "And to these parents I say: don't be scared. Yes, there is pain. A lot," Francis said. "But think of the Lord, think about how Joseph solved the problems and ask Joseph to help you. Never condemn a child."

Background: The church considers LGBTQ sex and activity to be "intrinsically disordered."

Pope Francis has sought to make the church more welcoming to LGBTQ people, most famously in 2013 when he answered "who am I to judge" in response to a question about gay priests.

The future of Catholics

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
2 mins ago - Science

Blizzard likely to hit New England this weekend as "bomb cyclone" forms

Computer model projection of the precipitation and wind field from the weekend storm in the Northeast. (Earth.nullschool.net)

A powerful blizzard is likely to strike parts of New England and the Mid-Atlantic beginning Friday and lasting into the weekend, with snow totals that are likely to be measured in feet.

The big picture: The joining of weather systems embedded in both the polar, or northern branch, of the jet stream and the southern branch is projected to create a bomb cyclone. Such storms undergo a process known as bombogenesis, with their minimum central air pressure readings plunging at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Report: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

Justice Stephen Breyer. Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire, NBC news first reported on Wednesday, giving President Biden his first — and maybe only — chance to put a stamp on the high court.

What’s next: Appointing a new Supreme Court justice will be one of the longest-lasting pieces of Biden’s legacy — and could give Democrats a jolt of energy ahead of next year's midterms.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schools desperate for substitute teachers

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

School districts and officials nationwide are begging parents to step in, loosening requirements for substitute teachers and, in one case, asking the National Guard for help as last-ditch efforts to stay open amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

Why it matters: Substitute teachers have emerged as a vital part of schools' reopening efforts, but they are in short supply after years of being overlooked and undervalued.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow