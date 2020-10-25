2 hours ago - World

Pope names Washington archbishop first African American cardinal

Wilton D. Gregory, participates in his Installation mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Pope Francis said on Sunday he will elevate Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory to cardinal, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The appointment makes Gregory, who has helped lead the Roman Catholic Church’s response to sexual abuse accusations, the first African American to hold such a high position.

  • Gregory, 72, is one of 13 cardinals the pope announced on Sunday. Nine of those named are under the age of 80, meaning they will be eligible to participate in papal conclaves until they reach the cutoff age.
  • "The new cardinals chosen by Francis reflect his priorities, making it more likely that the college will elect someone like him," the NYT notes.

What he's saying: "With a very grateful and humble heart, I thank Pope Francis for this appointment which will allow me to work more closely with him in caring for Christ's Church," Gregory said in a statement, per the Catholic Standard.

  • Gregory took over the diocese of Washington, D.C., after Cardinal Donald Wuerl resigned in 2018 amid allegations of covering up sexual abuse scandals.
  • Gregory is a former president of the U.S. Bishops’ Conference and served several years in the diocese of Atlanta.

What's next: The ceremony to install the new cardinals is set for Nov. 28, but the Vatican has not announced how it will be conducted amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Cardinal Wuerl resigned in 2018 amid allegations of covering up abuse (not in 2019 because of sexual misconduct allegations).

Go deeper

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street is living up to its bad reputation

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Recent headlines will have you convinced that Wall Street is hell-bent on living up to all of its stereotypes.

Driving the news: Goldman Sachs is the biggest and the boldest, paying more than $5 billion in fines in the wake of the 1MDB scandal, in which billions were stolen from the people of Malaysia.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
56 mins ago - Health

Ex-FDA chief: Pence campaigning after COVID exposure puts others at risk

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said "the short answer is yes" when asked whether Vice President Mike Pence is putting others at risk by continuing to campaign after several aides tested positive for COVID-19, stressing that the White House needs to be "very explicit about the risks that they're taking."

Why it matters: The New York Times reports that at least five members of Pence's inner circle, including his chief of staff Marc Short and outside adviser Marty Obst, have tested positive for the virus. Pence tested negative on Sunday morning, according to the VP's office, and he'll continue to travel for the final stretch of the 2020 campaign.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanMike Allen
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence to continue traveling despite aides testing positive for COVID-19

Marc Short with Pence in March. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday and is quarantining, according to a White House statement.

Why it matters: Short is Pence's closest aide, and was one of the most powerful forces on the White House coronavirus task force. Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the virus on Sunday morning, according to the vice president's office.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow