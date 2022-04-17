Pope Francis calls for peace in Ukraine on "Easter of war"

Pope Francis called for peace in Ukraine as he addressed crowds in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, adding the world was marking an "Easter of war" this year, Reuters reported.

What they're saying: "Our eyes, too, are incredulous on this Easter of war. We have seen all too much blood, all too much violence," the Pope said in his biannual "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) address, per Reuters.

"Our hearts, too, have been filled with fear and anguish, as so many of our brothers and sisters have had to lock themselves away in order to be safe from bombing."

"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," he added, in an implicit criticism of Russia.

"In this terrible night of suffering and death, may a new dawn of hope soon appear! Let there be a decision for peace. May there be an end to the flexing of muscles while people are suffering."

The big picture: This is the first time since 2019 that the pope has addressed Easter crowds in person due to the pandemic, as around 100,000 people turned out Sunday to hear his address, Reuters reported.