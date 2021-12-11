Sign up for our daily briefing

Pope Francis warns about misuse of authority tied to nun abuse

Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis raised the rarely discussed problem of nun abuse in the church during an address to members of the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders on Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: In the past, the Vatican has downplayed the abuses committed by mother superiors against nuns in the Catholic Church, the wire service notes.

Details: Francis said the book, “Veil of Silence: Abuse, Violence, Frustrations in Female Religious Life," written by a reporter for the Holy See’s media, Salvatore Cernuzio, doesn’t detail “striking” cases of violence and abuse “but rather the everyday abuses that harm the strength of the vocation," AP reports.

  • The book, published last month in Italy, details 11 cases of current or former religious sisters who suffered abuse from their superiors. Some nuns were thrown out of the church, leaving them to question their faith, Cernuzio writes.
  • Francis told members of the Vatican congregation Saturday that there will always be a threat of founders of new religious movements that can assume too much power and exercise it improperly, per AP. The new movements have seen cases of sexual, spiritual and other forms of abuse committed by founders.
  • Francis warned that the founders claim to be the only ones to interpret the spirit of the movement "as if they were above the church.”

Flashback: In 2019, Francis issued a Vatican law that requires all priests and nuns worldwide to report sexual abuse and subsequent coverups to Catholic Church authorities.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden approves emergency declaration after "one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history"

Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 11. Photo: John Amis/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Saturday issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance to support recovery efforts after a tornado tore through the state killing at least 70 people.

Driving the news: The president also said he stands "ready to do the same for the governors of the other states," during a press conference from Delaware on Saturday afternoon.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Hard Truths: What we learned

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Alexi Rosenfeld, Bryan R. Smith/AFP, Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The final monthly Axios AM Deep Dive in our Hard Truths series explores what has changed about race and justice in America — and what hasn't — since the series launched in October 2020.

Deep Dive (11 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: The winter Omicron wave is coming — quickly — Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate — Chris Christie says it's "undeniable" he got COVID from Trump — Nearly all U.S. cases of Omicron are mild, CDC director says.
  2. Vaccines: FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID booster shots for 16- and 17-year olds — — Fauci says it's "when, not if" definition of "fully vaccinated" changes — Omicron gives a shot to boosters.
  3. States: NY to impose indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirement — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: Omicron threatens to deepen global vaccine disparities — EU drug regulator backs mixing COVID vaccines — Poor global equity likely in COVID pill access.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow