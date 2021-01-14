Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pope Francis receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine, a Vatican spokesperson announced on Thursday.

The big picture: The Pope has spoken in favor of the vaccine, saying on Sunday that people have an "ethical duty" to get inoculated, CNN reports.

  • "I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine. It is not an option, it is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others," the pope said.

What they're saying: "I can confirm that as part of the vaccination program of the Vatican City State, as of today, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and to the Pope Emeritus,” said Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni, who did not specify when they were vaccinated or which vaccine they received.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
14 hours ago - Health

