Pope Francis calls access to accurate COVID information 'a human right'

Erin Doherty

Pope Francis leads the Second Vespers, on January 25, 2022 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pope Francis on Friday denounced fake news about COVID-19, and criticized the "distortion of reality based on fear," AP reports.

Driving the news: "We can hardly fail to see that these days, in addition to the pandemic, an ‘infodemic’ is spreading: a distortion of reality based on fear, which in our global society leads to an explosion of commentary on falsified if not invented news," Francis said to a group of Catholic journalists.

  • Francis also called for compassion with individuals who have been misled by false information about the pandemic, and said that being informed by scientific data and accurate information is a human right.
  • "Fake news has to be refuted, but individual persons must always be respected, for they believe it often without full awareness or responsibility," he said.

The big picture: Francis, 85, has been an outspoken advocate for the COVID-19 vaccines, saying that "getting the vaccines that are authorized by the respective authorities is an act of love."

  • He also suggested earlier this month that getting the vaccine was a "moral obligation," AP reports.

What he's saying: "Reality is always more complex than we think and we must respect the doubts, the concerns and the questions that people raise, seeking to accompany them without ever dismissing them," Francis said.

  • "To be properly informed, to be helped to understand situations based on scientific data and not fake news, is a human right," he said, according to the Washington Post.
  • "Correct information must be ensured above all to those who are less equipped, to the weakest and to those who are most vulnerable."

Go deeper: Pope Francis: Getting the COVID vaccine is "an act of love"

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 6 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Historic bomb cyclone blizzard slams New England, may break records

A man walks along Surf Drive in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm in Falmouth, Mass. on Jan. 29, 2022. (Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A historic blizzard is raging Saturday from the northern Mid-Atlantic to New England, with forecasters warning that Boston may set a record for its heaviest snow event on record.

The latest: The unusually intense storm is bringing "extreme" snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour across southern New England, with even heavier snowfall rates to come, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston office.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Contact tracing fizzles across America — New clues emerge on long COVID — Omicron is finally burning out — It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments — Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments — Biden administration orders 100M additional COVID tests.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Virginia AG says public colleges can't mandate COVID vaccines —Alaska governor joins Texas lawsuit over National Guard vaccine mandate — Navy discharges 45 sailors for refusing vaccine — Spotify to remove Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum — White House: 60M households have ordered free COVID-19 rapid tests.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
Updated 10 mins ago - Health

It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Antiviral COVID treatments are hailed as a pandemic game-changer, but they're currently in very short supply — and that's only one of several barriers to access for high-risk patients.

The big picture: Even when supply ramps up, it will still be tricky to connect some of the most vulnerable patients to the pills without changes to the process.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow