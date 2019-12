Pope Francis urged us to talk to each other during meals instead of using our phones during his weekly Angelus address in St. Peter’s Square, per Reuters.

What he's saying: "I ask myself if you, in your family, know how to communicate. Or are you like those kids at meal tables where everyone is chatting on their mobile phone ... where there is silence like at a Mass but they don’t communicate?"

Go deeper: Phone addicts are the new drunk drivers