Pompeo calls for "free world" to rise up against China

Dave Lawler, author of World

Pompeo speaks at the Nixon Library. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo aimed directly for Xi Jinping in a speech Thursday night, calling the Chinese leader "a true believer in a bankrupt totalitarian ideology" and a would-be global hegemon.

Background: Pompeo's was the last in a quartet of speeches from top Trump administration officials laying out what they portray as a battle for the survival of the free world against Beijing and its enablers — including more dovish allies and major U.S. companies.

Pompeo spoke at the Nixon Library, symbolically slamming the door on five decades of U.S. engagement with China that began with Nixon.

Excerpts:

  • “If we want to have a free 21st century — and not the Chinese century of which Xi Jinping dreams — the whole paradigm of blind engagement with China simply won’t get it done."
  • “We must induce China to change in more creative and assertive ways because Beijing’s actions threaten our people and our prosperity.”
  • "General Secretary Xi is not destined to tyrannize inside and outside China forever unless we allow it."
  • “We’re all still wearing masks and watching the body count rise because the [Chinese Communist Party] failed in its promises to the world."

My thought bubble: There's something discordant about this rhetorical onslaught from the administration, given we're months away from an election and the president's attention is elsewhere (as Pompeo was wrapping up, Trump canceled the Jacksonville convention).

  • Historians of the future tracing the breakdown of U.S.-China ties may ultimately pay the speeches more heed than many do today.

Tech CEO hearing looks to be postponed

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A last-minute scheduling conflict with a planned memorial service for the late Rep. John Lewis has left the House Judiciary Committee likely to delay its long-planned hearing with the CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.

Why it matters: The hearing will represent the first time CEOs of Silicon Valley's biggest firms have appeared together to answer lawmakers' criticisms and charges of monopolistic behavior.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 15,429,889 — Total deaths: 631,811 — Total recoveries — 8,758,636Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 4,032,430 — Total deaths: 144,167 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: The wide range of symptoms is making it difficult to stop the disease Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million.
  4. States: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls for national response.
  5. World: White House says Trump and Putin discussed virus on phone call.
  6. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
  7. 1 🔇 thing: Lockdowns hush seismic noise around the world.
Showdown over Ethiopian dam enters new phase after filling begins

The Blue Nile as it passes through the dam. Photo: Eduardo Soteras/AFP via Getty

Ethiopia has crossed a critical threshold after years of tensions with Egypt and Sudan, by completing the initial filling of its massive Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Why it matters: Egypt and Sudan warned Ethiopia not to proceed without a deal ensuring their access to the Nile’s waters, on which Egypt in particular is almost entirely reliant.

