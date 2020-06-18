75% of Americans don’t want expanded unemployment benefits to be cut

3 in 4 voters support keeping or expanding the $600 per week of supplemental unemployment benefits that the federal government is providing for those who lost their job during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Morning Consult poll of 1,987 registered voters.

Why it matters: More than 20 million American workers remain unemployed as the Trump administration pushes for unemployment benefits created through the CARES Act to end in late July, Politico reports.

House Democrats' Heroes Act would extend the CARES Act's additional $600 weekly unemployment benefit through the end of January 2021, but the Senate has not taken up similar legislation.

By the numbers: 35% of all surveyed voters said they want benefits to remain the same, while 13% said the benefits should be reduced.

57% of Democrats said they supported support expanding unemployment insurance, while 27% said they would like to see the benefits stay the same.

25% of Republicans said the government should increase unemployment insurance, while 42% said it should stay the same.

36% of independents believed the government should increase the benefits and that there shouldn’t be any change, respectively, and only 11% said they should be cut back.

Methodology: This poll was conducted June 12-14 among 1,987 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.