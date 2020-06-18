1 hour ago - Economy & Business

75% of Americans don’t want expanded unemployment benefits to be cut

People waiting in line to receive a food bank donation on May 15 in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

3 in 4 voters support keeping or expanding the $600 per week of supplemental unemployment benefits that the federal government is providing for those who lost their job during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Morning Consult poll of 1,987 registered voters.

Why it matters: More than 20 million American workers remain unemployed as the Trump administration pushes for unemployment benefits created through the CARES Act to end in late July, Politico reports.

  • House Democrats' Heroes Act would extend the CARES Act's additional $600 weekly unemployment benefit through the end of January 2021, but the Senate has not taken up similar legislation.

By the numbers: 35% of all surveyed voters said they want benefits to remain the same, while 13% said the benefits should be reduced.

  • 57% of Democrats said they supported support expanding unemployment insurance, while 27% said they would like to see the benefits stay the same.
  • 25% of Republicans said the government should increase unemployment insurance, while 42% said it should stay the same.
  • 36% of independents believed the government should increase the benefits and that there shouldn’t be any change, respectively, and only 11% said they should be cut back.

Methodology: This poll was conducted June 12-14 among 1,987 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

Courtenay Brown
Economy & Business

Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 1.5 million Americans filed new applications for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: The number of unemployment applications is still historically high, though they have steadily dropped since peaking at 6.9 million at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 8,400,320 — Total deaths: 450,435 — Total recoveries — 4,109,183Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,163,290 — Total deaths: 117,717 — Total recoveries: 592,191 — Total tested: 24,937,877Map.
  3. 2020: President Trump will turn his Tulsa comeback rally into a massive festival.
  4. Public health: Oklahoma is among the states with the biggest case growth.
  5. Business: Companies reap windfalls from stimulus tax breaks.
  6. 🏀 Sports: Inside the NBA's Disney bubble.
Orion Rummler
Politics & Policy

Poll: 63% of Republicans say country is heading in the wrong direction

President Trump at the White House on June 17. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

74% of Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, including 63% of Republicans — up from 42% in May, according to a new poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Why it matters: President Trump generally enjoys strong approval ratings within the Republican Party, but the state of the country may be eroding some of that support.

