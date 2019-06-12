Poll: Majority of Republicans oppose ban on indicting a sitting president

Why it matters: The findings run counter to a controversial Justice Department's policy that contends a sitting president cannot be indicted for fear that "a federal criminal accusation against a sitting President would place burdens on the President's capacity to govern and potentially preempt constitutional processes for addressing presidential misconduct."

Worth noting: Support for being able to indict a sitting president is down from 71% in Quinnipiac's December 2018 poll.

Other highlights: The phone survey, conducted from June 6-10, found that the majority of the public still does not support impeaching President Trump.

44% of voters believe that Trump deserves to be impeached. However, just 33% of voters and 62% of Democrats support Congress beginning the process of impeachment.

57% overall believe Trump committed crimes before he took office. Voters are evenly split, 45% for and 45% against, on whether Trump committed crimes while he has been president.

55% of voters believe Attorney General Bill Barr did not accurately represent the conclusions of the Mueller report to the American public. 35% of voters believe the Mueller report cleared Trump of any wrongdoing.

The big picture: Though the Constitution explains that a president can be removed from office due to "high crimes and misdemeanors," the document is silent on whether a president can face criminal prosecution in court. The Supreme Court has also not directly answered the question.

Methodology: From June 6 - 10, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,214 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points, including the design effect.

