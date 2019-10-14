Voters aren't buying Trump's promises of a health care plan

New polling shows that most of the public does not think President Trump has or will have a health care plan.
Driving the news: The Kaiser Family Foundation’s next tracking poll will show that most Republicans are sticking with Trump, but few other voters are buying his repeated promises about delivering a “phenomenal health plan.”
By the numbers: 81% of Republicans are somewhat or very confident Trump will deliver on his health care promises.
- But 95% of Democrats and 61% of independents say they are not confident Trump will follow through on those promises.
- In fact, just 37% of those polled were aware that Trump had promised to release a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.
Between the lines: Trump’s argument that he’ll protect Medicare — intended as a counterweight to “Medicare for All” — also isn’t sticking, the poll found.
- 49% of seniors trust Democrats to do a better job making sure seniors on Medicare are able to get the health care they need, compared with just 33% who said they trust Republicans.
What’s next: For now, this is all theoretical. But if the courts ultimately strike down the Affordable Care Act — as the Trump administration is urging them to do — then he’ll actually need a replacement.
- Public opinion could shift quickly and sharply in that environment, even among many Republicans.