Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Poll: 52% of Americans say they've experienced effects of global warming

Expand chart
Data: "Climate Change in the American Mind;" Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

According to new results from a national poll from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, a record high of seven-in-10 Americans said they are at least "somewhat worried" about global warming. This beats out the findings from the same question dating back to 2008.

Why it matters: Americans are increasingly perceiving climate change as a current danger affecting them personally, a development that could shift attitudes toward federal policy.

Context: The extreme weather events that occurred during the past year show up in the results. Virtually every part of the U.S. saw extremes tied largely to climate change, such as the unprecedented heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, wildfires in the West and more.

Details: 55% think people in the U.S. are being harmed by global warming "right now," which is a record high for this polling that dates back to 2008.

  • Similarly, a record high of 52% of respondents said they have personally experienced the effects of global warming, the first time there has been a majority.
  • A broad majority think global warming is happening, outnumbering climate doubters by a ratio of 6:1, the survey found.
  • The poll also found that six-in-10 Americans understand that global warming is mostly human-caused, while about 27% think it’s mostly natural in origins.
  • Half think they will be harmed by global warming (a record high), with larger majorities saying climate change will harm people in the U.S. (68%), the world's poor (70%), and future generations (74%).

Yes, but: Despite the record highs in recognition of the threat climate change poses to them, 61% of Americans said they "rarely" or "never" talk about global warming with family and friends. And the Yale results contrast with findings from a Washington Post-ABC News poll released last week, which showed a widening partisan divide on climate change.

  • It found the proportion of Democrats who see climate change as a serious threat has gone up during the past seven years, to 95%.
  • But during the same period, the share of Republicans who say climate change is a serious problem fell by 10 points, to 39%.

The Yale poll was conducted between Sept. 10-20 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. The Post-ABC poll was conducted Nov. 7 to 10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
Nov 18, 2021 - Energy & Environment

A-list actors made the climate movie we deserve

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence walk along the train platform next to an Acela train at South Station during filming of "Don't Look Up" on Dec. 1, 2020. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The upcoming Netflix film, “Don’t Look Up,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is ostensibly about the discovery of a “planet killer” comet hurtling toward Earth. But the film is clearly an allegory about climate change, as the climate world instantly realized when the Netflix trailer dropped Tuesday.

Why it matters: This is the most prominent climate change movie to be released since Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth" in 2006, and it has the best cast ever assembled around this topic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
12 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow