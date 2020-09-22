Poll finds bipartisan consensus on sanctioning China over human rights abuses

Democrats and Republicans have sharply differing views on some aspects of foreign policy and national security. But when it comes to China, there is some degree of consensus, according to a new survey by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.
Details: There is widespread support across party lines for sanctions to combat China's human rights violations, as well as measures to protect Americans from the potential risks of Chinese technology.
- But the gap between Republicans and Democrats widens on trade issues, with more Republicans supporting policies that reduce overall trade.
- And when it comes to policies that would keep Chinese students and scientists out of the U.S., the gap is dramatic — few Democrats expressed support, compared to a majority of Republicans.
The bottom line: There is room for bipartisan support for some, but far from all, of the China policies the Trump administration has promoted in recent months.