54% of American workers are “very concerned” about their job security due to the coronavirus crisis, according to polling from Kekst CNC, an international strategic communications firm, shared exclusively with Axios.

By the numbers: That's compared to 41% of Brits, 44% of Germans and 35% of Swedes. Nonetheless, majorities in all four countries prioritize stopping the spread rather than reopening the economy, even if it means a possible economic depression.

Adapted from Kekst CNC, margin of error ±3.3 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

Key findings:

Brits are far more likely than Americans to expect impacts lasting over a year on their lives (36% vs. 25%), their country (64% vs. 29%) and the economy (78% vs. 36%). Swedes and Germans poll closer to Americans.

to expect impacts lasting over a year on their lives (36% vs. 25%), their country (64% vs. 29%) and the economy (78% vs. 36%). Swedes and Germans poll closer to Americans. Germans (76%) are far more likely than Brits (51%), Swedes (50%) or Americans (44%) to believe the government should bail out all companies struggling due to the pandemic.

than Brits (51%), Swedes (50%) or Americans (44%) to believe the government should bail out all companies struggling due to the pandemic. Only Americans say the crisis has given them less faith (-6%) in their national government. Faith in the state has surged in Germany (+23%) and the U.K. (+19%), while confidence in local government has increased everywhere but Sweden (-4%).

What to watch: Respondents from all four countries say that even after the outbreak, they’re less likely to travel internationally (-28% in U.S.), go to big public events like concerts (-31%), go to the movies (-26%), gyms (-20%) or eat in restaurants (-20%). The drop-offs were steepest among Americans.

Americans are most likely to say they’ll work from home more (+8%), and Germans least likely (+1%).

Respondents from all four countries say they’ll spend more time outside.

Worth noting: The polling was conducted between March 30 and April 3, and attitudes may have shifted in the past two weeks.