42 mins ago - World

Poll: Limiting coronavirus beats out protecting economy

Dave Lawler

54% of American workers are “very concerned” about their job security due to the coronavirus crisis, according to polling from Kekst CNC, an international strategic communications firm, shared exclusively with Axios.

By the numbers: That's compared to 41% of Brits, 44% of Germans and 35% of Swedes. Nonetheless, majorities in all four countries prioritize stopping the spread rather than reopening the economy, even if it means a possible economic depression.

Adapted from Kekst CNC, margin of error ±3.3 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

Key findings:

  • Brits are far more likely than Americans to expect impacts lasting over a year on their lives (36% vs. 25%), their country (64% vs. 29%) and the economy (78% vs. 36%). Swedes and Germans poll closer to Americans.
  • Germans (76%) are far more likely than Brits (51%), Swedes (50%) or Americans (44%) to believe the government should bail out all companies struggling due to the pandemic.
  • Only Americans say the crisis has given them less faith (-6%) in their national government. Faith in the state has surged in Germany (+23%) and the U.K. (+19%), while confidence in local government has increased everywhere but Sweden (-4%).

What to watch: Respondents from all four countries say that even after the outbreak, they’re less likely to travel internationally (-28% in U.S.), go to big public events like concerts (-31%), go to the movies (-26%), gyms (-20%) or eat in restaurants (-20%). The drop-offs were steepest among Americans.

  • Americans are most likely to say they’ll work from home more (+8%), and Germans least likely (+1%).
  • Respondents from all four countries say they’ll spend more time outside.

Worth noting: The polling was conducted between March 30 and April 3, and attitudes may have shifted in the past two weeks.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Italy and Spain begin easing restrictions

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Spain and Italy, the two European countries hit worst by the coronavirus, began easing lockdown measures on Monday for some industries.

By the numbers: COVID-19 had killed more than 118,000 people and over infected 1.85 million globally, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 446,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Drew Altman, Kaiser Family Foundation

Most Americans are practicing social distancing

Data: KFF Health Tracking Poll, margin of error ±3 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

The vast majority of Americans, across all age groups, are practicing social distancing, according to our KFF polling.

Why it matters: The public doesn’t always act in its best interests when it comes to health — but this time, people are. And it’s helping to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeperArrow14 hours ago - Health
Dion Rabouin

More Americans are ordering food delivery amid coronavirus crisis

Reproduced from CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

More Americans are ordering delivery as restaurants close due to the COVID-19 outbreak and shelter-in-place orders made more people reluctant to leave the house.

What's happening: The number of people ordering food from restaurants has steadily increased but is largely staying consistent among age and income groups, new data from CivicScience shows.

Go deeperArrow12 hours ago - Economy & Business