Poll: Biden leads Trump among Asian Americans, many still undecided

Joe Biden and President Trump. Photos: Sean Rayford/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden has a 24% lead over President Trump among Asian Americans, with 14% of voters in the demographic still undecided, a poll out Tuesday from AAPI data, Asian Americans Advancing Justice and APIAVote indicates.

Why it matters: Asian Americans are the fastest growing racial group in the country, and saw the highest increase in turnout in the 2018 midterm elections alongside Hispanics. But there has been relatively little outreach from either political party, the new numbers suggest.

  • Experts expect the demographic to see even higher turnout in 2020 because of strong enthusiasm, said Karthick Ramakrishnan, AAPI Data founder and professor at the University of California, Riverside at a news conference on Tuesday.

By the numbers: 54% of Asian American respondents said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, compared with 30% who chose Trump.

  • 54% of respondents said they have a very favorable or somewhat favorable view of Joe Biden; 34% responded that they view him very unfavorably or somewhat unfavorably.
  • 34% of survey respondents said they have a favorable or somewhat favorable opinion of Trump, while 60% view him unfavorably or somewhat unfavorably.

In the upcoming House races, 52% of Asian Americans said they would support the Democratic candidate in their district, compared with 28% who said the same for the Republican candidate.

In the Senate races, 46% said they would vote Democrat, while 34% would support the Republican.

The bottom line: Only 30% of Asian Americans said they've received "a great deal" or "some" contact from the Democratic Party in the last year. 40% said they have been contacted by Republicans at any degree.

  • "Many are still persuadable," Ramakrishnan said. "but they're not getting contacted by either party."

Methodology: This survey, conducted from July 4 to Sept. 10., includes a national sample of 1,569 Asian American registered voters and was offered in English, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese. It breaks out Chinese American, Indian American, Korean American, Vietnamese American, Japanese American, and Filipino American voters. Moe: +/- 2%  for the categories for all Asian Americans.

Axios-Ipsos poll: Distrusting Big Pharma and the FDA

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Note: ±3.2% margin of error for the total sample; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Fewer than 1 in 10 Americans have a great deal of trust in the Food and Drug Administration or pharmaceutical companies to look out for their interests, in the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: This two-headed credibility crisis — over the medicine that's supposed to keep us safe and the regulators tasked with ensuring it does — shows how difficult it may be to get Americans to converge around a vaccine when the time comes.

Israel signs normalization deals with UAE and Bahrain at White House ceremony

President Trump presided over U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at the White House on Tuesday, cementing formal diplomatic ties between the countries through deals with few public details.

Why it matters: "The last Arab state to make peace with Israel was Jordan, in 1994. Egypt was the first, in 1979. The agreement is also significant for relegating the Palestinians to the sidelines," WashPost reports.

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts in #StopHateForProfit effort

Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West announced that she will join two dozen celebrities in temporarily freezing their Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday because the platforms "continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation — created by groups to sow division and split America apart."

Why it matters: The announcement from such a high-profile user is likely to be a PR disaster for Instagram and Facebook, as well as a boost to the #StopHateForProfit campaign. Kardashian West is the 7th most followed account on Instagram with 188 million followers. She currently has 30 million followers on Facebook.

