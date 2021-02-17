Sign up for our daily briefing

Poll: Teachers who are back in the classroom are comfortable with it

Data: AFT Members School Reopening Survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Most teachers and school staff who are back in the classroom feel comfortable with the return to in-person classes, according to recent polling from the American Federation of Teachers.

Why it matters: Teachers who are still fully remote said they weren't comfortable with the idea of a return to the classroom — but the teachers who have returned seem to think it's gone just fine.

Details: The poll, which surveyed a representative sample of 800 AFT members, including 600 teachers and 200 other paraprofessionals and school-related personnel earlier this month.

  • Few schools have returned to full-time in-person instruction. 60% of teachers said their schools are using a hybrid model, but just 40% said schools should use a hybrid model — while 35% said schools should remain entirely virtual.

Go deeper: Read the full polling results.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on schools: "The goal will be 5 days a week"

President Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden on Tuesday sought to clarify what his administration means by promising to open schools in the first 100 days of his presidency, insisting that "the goal will be five days a week."

The big picture: Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden’s definition for open schools was in-classroom instruction by a teacher “at least one day a week.”

Oriana Gonzalez
16 hours ago - Economy & Business

U.S. airlines saw 60% drop in passengers in 2020

Data: BTS; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

U.S. airlines carried about 60% fewer passengers in 2020 compared with 2019, according to Department of Transportation data released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The drop underscores the dramatic impact that the coronavirus pandemic — and the travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders that hallmarked much of the year — had on the travel industry.

Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - Health

Biden and Fauci mark White House Snapchat return with pandemic message

A screenshot of President Biden's Snapchat video. Photo: White House

The White House marked a return to Snapchat with President Biden and his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, appearing in public health video messages on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details: In the White House Snapchat story, which appears on the "Discover" page of curated content, a masked Biden urges users to wear face coverings because "you're going to save lives."

