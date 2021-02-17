Poll: Teachers who are back in the classroom are comfortable with it

Most teachers and school staff who are back in the classroom feel comfortable with the return to in-person classes, according to recent polling from the American Federation of Teachers.

Why it matters: Teachers who are still fully remote said they weren't comfortable with the idea of a return to the classroom — but the teachers who have returned seem to think it's gone just fine.

Details: The poll, which surveyed a representative sample of 800 AFT members, including 600 teachers and 200 other paraprofessionals and school-related personnel earlier this month.

Few schools have returned to full-time in-person instruction. 60% of teachers said their schools are using a hybrid model, but just 40% said schools should use a hybrid model — while 35% said schools should remain entirely virtual.

