9 mins ago - Economy & Business

Police union scrutiny could soon move into investor space

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Police unions are under a political microscope, with reformers arguing that they too often help keep bad cops on the streets.

Why it matters: This controversy could soon move beyond elected officials to venture capital and private equity firms that count police unions among their limited partners.

Public employees unions have long invested in alternative investment funds, from mega-groups like CalPERS and CalSTRS down to small town firefighter pensions.

  • The NYC Police Pension Fund, for example, had around $2.5 billion worth of private equity investments as of last June, representing around 5% of its investment assets.
  • The L.A. Fire & Police Pensions had nearly $2.7 billion worth of private equity investments as of the end of March, representing 12.5% of its investment assets.
  • In both cases, venture capital funds are included under the "private equity" umbrella.

VC and PE firms are partial to public pensions because most of them are still defined benefit plans, and are particularly partial to public safety unions because it makes them feel like noble benefactors.

  • I recall a conversation from years ago with a VC (now retired) who took great pride in how his hometown’s fire department was among his firm’s limited partners. It was tiny compared to most of the other LPs, but it was the one he wanted to talk about.

Yes, but: Now police unions are beginning to get looked at as an exception to the rule.

  • In politics, for example, House Democrats are shelving a bill they introduced last year to enable more police to unionize, with its co-sponsor telling Axios that it could “contribute to acts of police brutality."
  • One major Bay Area venture firm tells me, on background, that it doesn’t have any police pensions as direct LPs, but is looking to see if it has any indirect police pension investors via funds-of-funds.
  • A spokesperson for Vista Equity, which counts both NYC and LA police pensions among its LPs, declined to respond to a request for comment — which is anything but a vote of confidence. Another PE exec, whose firm is currently fundraising, said “there’s no way in hell I want to be part of that story.”

To be clear, there isn't an active divestiture movement. And there won’t be, because it’s virtually impossible to force out an existing LP, so long as it keeps meeting its capital calls.

  • Plus, there is a very delicate balance between supporting the pensions of individual police officers and possibly opposing the organizations that oversee those pensions.

But don't be surprised if certain firms take this moment to reassess future fundraising, particularly in light of renewed (or new) emphasis on helping to improve racial equity. In addition to hiring, investment and philanthropy, it's an area where VC and PE firms can wield influence.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneDan Primack
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats face the changing politics of police unions

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Democrats are in a political bind. They want police reform, but as advocates of public sector unions, they've also been trying to help police unions — which have been some of the biggest obstacles to police reform.

Driving the news: The politics of police unions have gotten so difficult that House Democrats are shelving a bill, first introduced in 2019, that would strengthen the ability of police to unionize, Axios has learned.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m.: ET: 7,269,974 — Total deaths: 411,953 — Total recoveries — 3,397,273Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,979,971 — Total deaths: 112,006 — Total recoveries: 524,855 — Total tested: 21,048,183Map.
  3. Testing: Insurers limit what tests they'll pay for.
  4. Public health: Pfizer says it won't put "huge price" on coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Economy: The U.S. saw only 3.5 million new hires in April — New York Fed's weekly economic index falls for first time in a month.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McEnany: Trump's baseless Buffalo protester tweet raised "questions that need to be asked"

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that President Trump's baseless tweet suggesting that an elderly protester injured by police in Buffalo, N.Y., "could be an ANTIFA provocateur" was just raising "questions that need to be asked."

Why it matters: McEnany's willingness to defend the president regarding the tweet hasn't been shared by others in the Republican Party — as most GOP senators refused to acknowledge it and Trump allies inside and outside the White House were left stunned.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow