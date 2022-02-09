Sign up for our daily briefing

WashPost: 2021 a record year for fatal police killings

Shawna Chen

Police keep guard as area residents gather at the site where a Minneapolis police officers shot and killed a man in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Dec. 30, 2020. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Police shot and killed at least 1,055 people across the U.S. last year, up from 1,021 in 2020, according to the Washington Post's database of fatal police shootings.

Why it matters: Despite the renewed focus on police brutality and calls for reform, it's the highest number recorded by the Post, which began tracking fatal police shootings in the line of duty in 2015.

  • Police kill Black Americans at much higher rates than white Americans, per the Post's analysis. Over 95% are men and more than half are between 20 and 40 years of age.
  • New Mexico, Alaska and Oklahoma see the highest rates of shootings.

Worth noting: The number of total fatal shootings has hovered around 1,000 for years. 2021's total is within 60 of the average.

  • "Probability theory may offer an explanation," the Post notes. "It holds that the quantity of rare events in huge populations tends to remain stable absent major societal changes, such as a fundamental shift in police culture or extreme restrictions on gun ownership."

Go deeper

Axios
1 hour ago - Sports

2021 Super Bowl could see millions more legal sports bettors

There are 45 million more potential legal sports bettors on Sunday than during last year's Super Bowl. That translates to about 31.5 million people betting $7.6 billion on the big game, the American Gaming Association estimates, per the AP.

The big picture: Sports betting is legalizing so fast and broadly that long-resistant institutions like colleges and the NFL are getting in on the action.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Archives requests Justice Department probe of Trump's handling of records

Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The National Archives and Records Administration asked the Justice Department to probe former President Trump's handlings of White House records, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The request brings into question whether the former president could be investigated by federal law enforcement for a possible crime, according to the Post.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenJacob KnutsonIvana Saric
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

Blue states move to drop mask mandates

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Photo: Timonthy Clary/AFP via Getty Images

America's blue states are increasingly chasing normalcy, especially when it comes to face mask rules meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The latest: New York and Rhode Island on Wednesday joined New Jersey, Delaware, California and other states that have recently announced an end date for mask requirements and other COVID restrictions.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow