43 mins ago - World

Soldiers reportedly fire on protesters against police brutality in Nigeria

Young Nigerians protest the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Lagos. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

A growing movement against police brutality in Nigeria has erupted into violence, with reports of a number of deaths and injuries in Lagos on Tuesday, according to Al Jazeera.

Why it matters: Nigeria is the latest country to confront police brutality. The U.S. has witnessed months of clashes between police and protesters over the killings of Black Americans.

Where it stands: Soldiers reportedly opened fire on protesters in Lagos, which Al Jazeera calls the “epicenter” of protests comprised of tens of thousands of people.

  • Amnesty International corroborated accounts in a statement on Tuesday, saying it had received “credible but disturbing evidence of excessive use of force.”
  • Social media footage shows panicked crowds urging people to sit down amid multiple rounds of fire.

Details: The movement emerged two weeks ago when #EndSARS began to trend on social media platforms. The campaign called on the government to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit that has faced accusations of abuse in the past.

  • Many users posted experiences of harassment and sexual abuse from SARS.
  • The campaign has received support around the world, with people in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom holding demonstrations in solidarity.

The big picture: This is not the first time #EndSARS has trended online. Protesters used it in 2017 to organize demonstrations.

  • That year, Amnesty International accused SARS officials of routinely kidnapping and torturing young Nigerians.
  • A petition with over 10,000 signatures called for SARS’ disbandment and was submitted to Nigeria’s National Assembly.
  • In response, then-Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris reorganized SARS and opened investigations into allegations of abuse.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Americans feel Trump's sickness makes him harder to trustFlorida breaks record for in-person early voting — McConnell urges White House not to strike stimulus deal before election — Republican senators defend Fauci as Trump escalates attacks.
  2. Health: The next wave is gaining steam.
  3. Education: Schools haven't become hotspots — University of Michigan students ordered to shelter-in-place.
  4. World: Ireland moving back into lockdown — Argentina becomes 5th country to report 1 million infections.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump threatens to post "60 Minutes" interview early after reportedly walking out

Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Oct. 19. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he was considering posting his interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" prior to airtime in order to show "what a FAKE and BIASED interview" it was, following reports that he abruptly ended the interview after 45 minutes of taping.

Why it matters: Trump has escalated his war on the media in the final stretch of his re-election campaign, calling a Reuters reporter a "criminal" this week for not reporting on corruption allegations about Hunter Biden and disparaging CNN as "dumb b*stards" for the network's ongoing coronavirus coverage.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell urges White House not to strike stimulus deal before election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has urged White House negotiators not to cut a deal with Democrats on new coronavirus stimulus before the election.

Driving the news: McConnell informed Senate Republicans of the move at a closed-door lunch on Tuesday, two people familiar with his remarks tell Axios. McConnell's remarks were first reported by the Washington Post.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow