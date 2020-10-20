Soldiers reportedly fire on protesters against police brutality in Nigeria

A growing movement against police brutality in Nigeria has erupted into violence, with reports of a number of deaths and injuries in Lagos on Tuesday, according to Al Jazeera.

Why it matters: Nigeria is the latest country to confront police brutality. The U.S. has witnessed months of clashes between police and protesters over the killings of Black Americans.

Where it stands: Soldiers reportedly opened fire on protesters in Lagos, which Al Jazeera calls the “epicenter” of protests comprised of tens of thousands of people.

Amnesty International corroborated accounts in a statement on Tuesday, saying it had received “credible but disturbing evidence of excessive use of force.”

Social media footage shows panicked crowds urging people to sit down amid multiple rounds of fire.

Details: The movement emerged two weeks ago when #EndSARS began to trend on social media platforms. The campaign called on the government to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit that has faced accusations of abuse in the past.

Many users posted experiences of harassment and sexual abuse from SARS.

The campaign has received support around the world, with people in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom holding demonstrations in solidarity.

The big picture: This is not the first time #EndSARS has trended online. Protesters used it in 2017 to organize demonstrations.