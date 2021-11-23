"Pokémon Go" maker Niantic now worth $9 billion

Niantic, an S.F.-based maker of augmented reality games like "Pokémon Go," raised $300 million from Coatue at a $9 billion valuation.

Why it matters: This is about the metaverse that Meta isn't interested in building.

History: Niantic previously raised $480 million, most recently in 2019 at a $4 billion post-money valuation. Existing backers include Alsop Louie Partners, Javelin Venture Partners, CapitalG, IVP and Spark Capital.

The bottom line: Niantic's vision is the world we already see around us, but with a digital overlay on top of it. Not a virtual world that people immerse themselves in with VR goggles or by way of a video game world like 'Fortnite.'