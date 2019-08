Elon Musk promised thousands of jobs and a solar energy revolution in upstate New York. But it hasn't worked out as planned, even though taxpayers already shelled out $750 million. Dan digs into the troubles for Tesla subsidiary SolarCity with Vanity Fair's Bethany McLean, who says, "Tesla is a religious war between the believers and the doubters."

