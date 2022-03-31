Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

PocketHealth, a medical image sharing startup, raised $16 million in Series A funding led by Questa Capital to expand its U.S. presence, cofounders Harsh and Rishi Nayyar tell Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: For decades, established tech giants and startups have been striving to shake up the electronic health record (EHR) industry, and recent anti-data-blocking legislation giving patients the chance to access their health information with apps has reinvigorated those efforts.

Details: Existing investor Radical Ventures also participated in Toronto-based PocketHealth's Series A round, bringing the company's total capital to $22.5 million.

How it works: The Nayyar brothers stressed that PocketHealth is not an EHR company but rather a technology that integrates with existing EHRs, letting patients collect and share X-Rays and MRIs from their personal records.

Pocket charges patients a yearly $49 subscription fee to collect, download, share and transport their medical images, functioning as a kind of Dropbox for health scans. The images are end-to-end encrypted for security, Rishi Nayyar says.

Someone with a Pocket account can share their images with someone who doesn't, and users can also revoke that permission at any time, adds Nayyar.

Users can also share their records with clinicians via fax.

The company also has an enterprise subscription where hospitals can share images with other providers.

What they're saying: Industry observers tell Axios they see a lot of value in making health records easier to access and share, adding that in their view, the category would benefit from more investment.

"I could see a company of this kind riding a good wave," says Christopher McCord, managing director at consulting firm Healthcare Growth Partners. "It's a natural evolution of further empowering the patient."

What's next: Pocket plans to use the funding to hire more staff and build more clinical partnerships in the U.S. and Canada, the Nayyars say.