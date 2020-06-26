1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Plexiglass becomes a hot commodity during coronavirus pandemic

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Here's more proof that plexiglass is one of the hottest commodities of the coronavirus pandemic: A word that was almost never mentioned is popping up in corporate earnings calls and company press releases.

What's going on: Plexiglass is the must-have partition for places around the world doing business in the COVID-19 era — restaurants, grocery stores handing out free samples, casinos, even possibly schools (once students return).

  • And ... Google searches for "plexiglass" peaked in mid-May, as businesses across the country readied to reopen.
  • The brand name, Plexiglas, didn't get nearly the same attention.

The state of play: Take Dollar Tree, for instance — which late last month told analysts it installed more than 16,000 plexiglass shields at store checkouts.

Updated 19 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Israel said it would work with the United Arab Emirates' health ministers for research and technology development to combat the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday, per the Jerusalem Post.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic's spread around the globe looks to be intensifying, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of the world's developing countries are left with economic damage that is deep and long-lasting.

Kendall Baker
2 hours ago - Sports

Universities cut sports teams, as they struggle with coronavirus fallout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As universities scramble to survive the financial fallout of the coronavirus, sports teams are being cut, abruptly ending thousands of student-athletes' careers and exposing a collegiate sports model that many believe is broken.

Why it matters: With concern about the fall football season growing by the day, the fear is that the cuts have only just begun.

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 9,632,969 — Total deaths: 489,854 — Total recoveries — 4,859,744Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m ET: 2,422,312 — Total deaths: 124,415 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Federal response: White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in roughly two months.
  4. Public health: Young people with obesity and other health conditions at risk — CDC says could be 10x more U.S. coronavirus cases.
  5. Science: Face masks can help control coronavirus spread.
  6. 2020 election: Biden says Trump "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests.
  7. World: Coronavirus accelerates in Africa as economic damage deepens.
  8. 1 🐎 thing: Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September, will allow audience.
