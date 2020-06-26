Plexiglass becomes a hot commodity during coronavirus pandemic
Here's more proof that plexiglass is one of the hottest commodities of the coronavirus pandemic: A word that was almost never mentioned is popping up in corporate earnings calls and company press releases.
What's going on: Plexiglass is the must-have partition for places around the world doing business in the COVID-19 era — restaurants, grocery stores handing out free samples, casinos, even possibly schools (once students return).
- And ... Google searches for "plexiglass" peaked in mid-May, as businesses across the country readied to reopen.
- The brand name, Plexiglas, didn't get nearly the same attention.
The state of play: Take Dollar Tree, for instance — which late last month told analysts it installed more than 16,000 plexiglass shields at store checkouts.