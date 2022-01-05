Sony teases next iteration of VR on PlayStation 5

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sony teases next iteration of VR on PlayStation 5

Megan Farokhmanesh

Image: courtesy of Guerilla Games

Sony has revealed more information on its next iteration of virtual reality tech for the PlayStation 5, as well as a new VR Horizon game from Guerrilla and Firesprite.

The details: During the company's CES 2022 presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan announced the names for the PlayStation VR2 and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

  • The PS VR2 will use eye-tracking and integrated cameras within the headset to track movements, meaning no external camera is needed.
  • The VR2 features 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering. On an OLED display, it has a resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and frame rates of 90/120Hz.
  • "Building upon our innovations from PS5, PlayStation VR2 adds a true next-gen experience with high-fidelity visuals, new sensory features, and enhanced tracking — along with a simplified single-cord setup," said senior vice president of platform Hideaki Nishino in a blog post.
  • Sony first confirmed it would bring a new VR device to the PS5 in a blog post in early 2021, and then detailed its controllers later in the year.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is a new adventure set during a still-unknown point in the Horizon series, which began with 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn and will continue with Horizon Forbidden West next month.

  • The game, which was shown in a brief teaser trailer, stars a new character, though series protagonist Aloy will make an appearance.
  • Call of the Mountain is being specifically designed for PlayStation VR2.

Why it matters: PSVR2 will bring Sony's virtual reality efforts into the modern age.

  • It's been roughly five years since the original PS VR launched in October 2016.
  • "With 17 first party studios and the confirmation of Horizon: Call of the Mountain as a dedicated PSVR 2 title, it's clear Sony wants to ensure good content support early," tweeted industry analyst Daniel Ahmad.
  • "We believe a mix of AAA titles + social gaming experiences will be key for PSVR 2."

What's next: Missing from the CES keynote were details on what the PS VR2 will look like, what it will cost and when it will launch. The company didn't share much info beyond its specs.

Go deeper

Ina FriedJoann Muller
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

What's happened so far at CES 2022

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

While many tech companies have pulled out of an in-person presence this year, the CES show is going on, with thousands of companies still exhibiting and others shifting to an online-only approach to deliver their new products and announcements.

The big picture: The pandemic has been a huge challenge for product launch events, but a boon to demand for consumer electronics for both work and play. Here's the latest from CES — check back all week for more from the Axios tech team.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Stephen Totilo
Jan 4, 2022 - Technology

Game-streaming’s big year

Samsung's new gaming hub, which supports game-streaming services. Screenshot: Samsung

2022 could be a breakthrough year for playing games without needing to own any hardware that can run them locally.

Driving the news: On Sunday, the crowd of megacorps pushing game-streaming tech got bigger, as Samsung announced that some of its TVs will support the Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now streaming apps later this year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
14 mins ago - Health

CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds

A healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager at a vaccination site at a church in Long Beach, New York, on May 13, 2021. Photo: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee voted 13-1 on Wednesday to endorse booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year olds.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will expand the number of children eligible for boosters as a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow