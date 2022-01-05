Sony teases next iteration of VR on PlayStation 5

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Image: courtesy of Guerilla Games
Sony has revealed more information on its next iteration of virtual reality tech for the PlayStation 5, as well as a new VR Horizon game from Guerrilla and Firesprite.
The details: During the company's CES 2022 presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan announced the names for the PlayStation VR2 and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.
- The PS VR2 will use eye-tracking and integrated cameras within the headset to track movements, meaning no external camera is needed.
- The VR2 features 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering. On an OLED display, it has a resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and frame rates of 90/120Hz.
- "Building upon our innovations from PS5, PlayStation VR2 adds a true next-gen experience with high-fidelity visuals, new sensory features, and enhanced tracking — along with a simplified single-cord setup," said senior vice president of platform Hideaki Nishino in a blog post.
- Sony first confirmed it would bring a new VR device to the PS5 in a blog post in early 2021, and then detailed its controllers later in the year.
Horizon Call of the Mountain is a new adventure set during a still-unknown point in the Horizon series, which began with 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn and will continue with Horizon Forbidden West next month.
- The game, which was shown in a brief teaser trailer, stars a new character, though series protagonist Aloy will make an appearance.
- Call of the Mountain is being specifically designed for PlayStation VR2.
Why it matters: PSVR2 will bring Sony's virtual reality efforts into the modern age.
- It's been roughly five years since the original PS VR launched in October 2016.
- "With 17 first party studios and the confirmation of Horizon: Call of the Mountain as a dedicated PSVR 2 title, it's clear Sony wants to ensure good content support early," tweeted industry analyst Daniel Ahmad.
- "We believe a mix of AAA titles + social gaming experiences will be key for PSVR 2."
What's next: Missing from the CES keynote were details on what the PS VR2 will look like, what it will cost and when it will launch. The company didn't share much info beyond its specs.