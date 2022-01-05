Sony teases next iteration of VR on PlayStation 5

Sony has revealed more information on its next iteration of virtual reality tech for the PlayStation 5, as well as a new VR Horizon game from Guerrilla and Firesprite.

The details: During the company's CES 2022 presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan announced the names for the PlayStation VR2 and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

The PS VR2 will use eye-tracking and integrated cameras within the headset to track movements, meaning no external camera is needed.

The VR2 features 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering. On an OLED display, it has a resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and frame rates of 90/120Hz.

"Building upon our innovations from PS5, PlayStation VR2 adds a true next-gen experience with high-fidelity visuals, new sensory features, and enhanced tracking — along with a simplified single-cord setup," said senior vice president of platform Hideaki Nishino in a blog post.

Sony first confirmed it would bring a new VR device to the PS5 in a blog post in early 2021, and then detailed its controllers later in the year.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is a new adventure set during a still-unknown point in the Horizon series, which began with 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn and will continue with Horizon Forbidden West next month.

The game, which was shown in a brief teaser trailer, stars a new character, though series protagonist Aloy will make an appearance.

Call of the Mountain is being specifically designed for PlayStation VR2.

Why it matters: PSVR2 will bring Sony's virtual reality efforts into the modern age.

It's been roughly five years since the original PS VR launched in October 2016.

"With 17 first party studios and the confirmation of Horizon: Call of the Mountain as a dedicated PSVR 2 title, it's clear Sony wants to ensure good content support early," tweeted industry analyst Daniel Ahmad.

"We believe a mix of AAA titles + social gaming experiences will be key for PSVR 2."

What's next: Missing from the CES keynote were details on what the PS VR2 will look like, what it will cost and when it will launch. The company didn't share much info beyond its specs.