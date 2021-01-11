Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Platinum Equity seeks buyer for porta-potty, hand-wash station provider

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Platinum Equity is seeking a buyer for United Site Services (USS), a Westborough, Massachusetts-based portable toilet and hand-wash station provider, per Reuters. The company could fetch around $4 billion, including debt.

Why it matters: USS is the country's largest porta-potty purveyor, with a product line that ranges from luxurious to stomach-churning. It's also another successful pandemic pivot story, as the growth of its hand-wash business appears to have more than offset losses related to the dearth of in-person events.

  • Return on investment: USS was valued at just $1.15 billion when Platinum bought it in mid-2017 from Calera Capital.

The bottom line: "The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the hand wash stations industry, with the market seen growing from $919.4 million in 2019 to almost $1.5 billion by 2027, according to research firm ResearchAndMarkets," Reuters notes.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

What Peter Thiel got wrong about Donald Trump

Photo illustration of Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel may be the most successful venture capitalist of his era, with a resume that spans from Facebook to SpaceX to Airbnb. But no venture capitalist bats 1000, and Thiel's biggest whiff was of much greater consequence than pushing a mediocre app into the market.

Flashback: Just days before Donald Trump's 2016 election, Thiel criticized the media for taking Trump literally rather than seriously, contrasted to Trump voters who took him seriously but not literally.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
59 mins ago - World

U.S. declares Yemen's Houthi rebels terror group despite famine risk

Houthi rebels in 2014. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has designated Yemen's Houthi rebel group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization despite warnings that such a move will exacerbate Yemen's humanitarian crisis and make peace harder to achieve.

Why it matters: The Houthis ousted the Yemeni government in 2014 and still control large swathes of the country after six years of war with a Saudi-led coalition. The people of Yemen are facing what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian disaster, with 80% of the population lacking sufficient food or clean water, and millions on the brink of famine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Tech broadens moves to muzzle the far right

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Twitter's decision Friday to kick President Trump off Twitter proved just the opening salvo in a broadening series of other consequential moves by tech companies cracking down on those who took part in or encouraged last week's insurrection at the Capitol.

Why it matters: The moves have renewed debate over how much power tech companies should have to decide whose content lives on the internet.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow