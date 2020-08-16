1 hour ago - Technology

Pinterest employees stage walkout, new board member delayed

Photo illustration: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pinterest employees protested against gender and racial discrimination at the company in a virtual walkout Friday afternoon.

Why it matters: Pinterest, the feel-good lifestyle curation site, has been accused of treating women and particularly women of color badly, driving them out and not living up to the company's stated values. The virtual walkout is one boiling over point of long-running anger inside the company.

What's happening: A group of displeased employees has launched a website, changeatpinterest.com, to organize the campaign calling for cultural changes among Pinterest leadership, starting with Friday's virtual walkout. More than 200 people participated in the walkout, a source close to the company told Axios.

  • Meanwhile: The company had been poised to reveal the selection of a new board member, but the announcement was postponed amid the protest, Bloomberg reported.

Details: During Friday's walkout, employees logged off their computers and posted in Slack about feelings about racial and gender discrimination at the company.

  • Internal Slack messages reviewed by Axios contain expressions of solidarity with former employees who spoke out. "I am disappointed and angry, but not surprised about the racial and gender discrimination that has happened at Pinterest," read one message.
  • Employees also said they were frustrated about the tenor of an all-company Q&A held last week after former COO Francoise Brougher published a blog post arging that she was pushed out for speaking out about the "rampant discrimination, hostile work environment, and misogyny that permeates Pinterest."
  • The new website encourages fellow employees to sign an anonymous petition "demanding systemic change," which now has more than 400 signatures.

What they're saying: The three ex-employees who have come forward with their stories of gender and racial discrimination at Pinterest — Brougher and former policy officials Aerica Shimizu Banks and Ifeoma Ozoma — all expressed gratitude for the protest.

  • "Thank you, Pinterest colleagues for standing up for us internally and externally," Shimizu Banks tweeted.
  • "Feeling empowered and grateful by all of the voices joining together on this issue," Brougher tweeted.
  • "SOLIDARITY," Ozoma tweeted.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 21,538,933 — Total deaths: 772,498— Total recoveries: 13,522,755Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 5,388,272 — Total deaths: 169,841 — Total recoveries: 1,818,527 — Total tests: 66,420,691Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus-connected heart ailment that could lead to sudden death in athletes — FDA issues emergency use authorization for Yale's saliva coronavirus test.
  4. Education: "Historic" laptop demand leads to shortages ahead of remote school — Why learning pods aren't a panacea for remote learning — The COVID-19 learning cliff.
  5. World: Passengers tested for COVID-19 ahead of Italy's first Mediterranean cruise since lockdown — The U.S. is far behind other rich countries in coronavirus response.
  6. Politics: Kushner defends COVID response: "We're still below the peak" of 2,500 daily deaths.
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

6 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Six states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. Wisconsin and North Dakota surpassed records set the previous week.

Why it matters: Dramatic single-day increases have become less frequent as the country's outbreak begins to slow down. But some states are still facing serious spikes and rising hospitalizations.

3 hours ago - World

Belarus draws largest protest yet as Lukashenko rejects election do-over

Belarus opposition supporters attend a demonstration in central Minsk on Aug. 16. Photo: Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in the Belarus capital of Minsk on Sunday as President Aleksandr Lukashenko, the man known as "Europe's last dictator," rejected calls to hold a new election and accused NATO of massing at the country's western border.

Why it matters: It was the eighth day of demonstrations since Lukashenko proclaimed a landslide victory over pro-democracy opposition in an election widely viewed as rigs, and likely the largest protest in the history of the former Soviet republic, according to the New York Times.

