In photos: Students around the world protest inaction on climate change

Young students planned a total of 2,300 school strikes in 150 countries for Friday to protest inaction on climate change, Vox reports.

The big picture: This isn't the first student-led global climate change protest of this size as activists continue to demand their governments make changes to climate policy. The youth climate movement was sparked by Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who, in March, led the largest and most widespread demonstration on climate change since the run-up to the Paris climate summit in 2014 and 2015.