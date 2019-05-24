Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

Stories

In photos: Students around the world protest inaction on climate change

Young students planned a total of 2,300 school strikes in 150 countries for Friday to protest inaction on climate change, Vox reports.

The big picture: This isn't the first student-led global climate change protest of this size as activists continue to demand their governments make changes to climate policy. The youth climate movement was sparked by Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who, in March, led the largest and most widespread demonstration on climate change since the run-up to the Paris climate summit in 2014 and 2015.

Berlin, Germany

Climate change youth protest in Berlin
Photo: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images

Madrid, Spain

Protestors in Madrid
Juan Pelegrin Corbacho/Getty Images

Kiev, Ukraine

Protestors in Kiev
Photo: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bordeaux, France

Protestors in Bordeaux
Photo: Fabien Pallueau/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Turin, Italy

Protestors in Italy
Photo: Stefano Guidi/LightRocket via Getty Images

London, England

Protestors in London
Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Lisbon, Portugal

Protestors in Lisbon
Photo: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Taipei, Taiwan

Protestors in Taipei
Photo: Craig Ferguson/LightRocket via Getty Images

Warsaw, Poland

Protestors in Warsaw
Photo: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

Protestors in Washington D.C.
Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

Stockholm, Sweden

A poster depicting Greta Thunberg
Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

Athens, Greece

Protestors in Athens
Photo: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images

Auckland, New Zealand

Protestors in Auckland
Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Go deeper: A tipping point on climate change

Climate change