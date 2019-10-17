In photos: The life and work of Rep. Elijah Cummings

House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) died on Thursday at age 68 due to "complications concerning longstanding health challenges," according to a statement from his office.
The big picture: A longtime public servant, Cummings worked for 13 years in Maryland's House of Delegates before he was elected to represent Maryland's 7th Congressional District in 1996. He served in Congress for 23 years.
Cummings with a supporter after winning the Democratic primary of Maryland's 7th Congressional District in 1996. Photo: Maureen Keating/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images Cummings with then-candidate Barack Obama. Photo: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images Cummings with Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, his wife, at the White House for a state dinner in 2014. Photo: Andrew Harrer/White House Pool (ISP Pool Images)/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images Cummings speaking to Black Lives Matter protestors walking for Freddie Gray in Baltimore in 2015. Gray died from spinal injuries about a week after he was arrested and transported in a police van. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images Cummings announcing his endorsement of then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Cummings during Michael Cohen's testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in 2019. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call The Capitol on Oct. 17, the day Cummings' death was announced. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images Capitol workers lower the flag to half staff after Cummings' death. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images A person peers into Cummings' darkened office inside the Capitol. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
