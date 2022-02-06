In photos: Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth II kicked off festivities Saturday to mark her Platinum Jubilee — the 70-year anniversary of Feb. 6 1952, when she ascended to the throne at age 25.

Driving the news: “It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign,” the Queen wrote in a statement Saturday.

"I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," she added.

The Queen also outlined plans for the royal family's transition after her death. “It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The big picture: The Queen briefly appeared at a small reception Saturday to greet guests and cut a celebratory cake but plans to spend Sunday quietly, per the New York Times. Four days of celebration to mark the jubilee are planned for June.

In photos

Queen Elizabeth II receives a bouquet during a reception in the ballroom of Sandringham House, the Queen's Norfolk residence, on Feb. 5. Photo: Joe Giddens-Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The queen smiles as she leaves Sandringham House after a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee on Feb. 5. Photo: Joe Giddens-Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A portrait of the queen is displayed on the large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London to mark the start of the Platinum Jubilee on Feb. 6. Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images