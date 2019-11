Photo: Horsephotos/Getty Images

ARCADIA, CALIF. — Mongolian Groom (pictured above) was euthanized after running in the $6 million Classic at the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Park, the 37th horse to die at the track since December.

What they're saying: "I'll tell you — talk about a sport whose time is up unless they reform," California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently told reporters. "[T]he willingness to just to spit these animals out and literally take their lives is a disgrace."

Photo: Ohannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK — "It's entirely possible that every big city is at its best on marathon day," writes the New York Times' Matthew Futterman.