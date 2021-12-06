Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Bidens resume tradition by attending Kennedy Center Honors

President Biden and the Kennedy Center honorees. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended Sunday night's Kennedy Center Honors, resuming a tradition of presidential participation not carried out by the previous administration.

Driving the news: This year's honorees include "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels, operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz, actress Bette Midler, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell and the songwriter Berry Gordy, one of the founders of Motown.

What he's saying: In his reception speech at the White House before the event, Biden recalled a quote by Michelangelo, "I saw the angel in the marble and I carved it so I can set him free."

  • "That's the gift you all give us," Biden told the honorees, "is that sixth sense, to imagine something no one else can. To carve, to paint, to write, to dance, to sing, to dream. So you set the vision free, that's what you do."
In Photos:
Biden addresses guests and this year's honorees in the East Room of the White House. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Actress and singer Bette Midler at the reception for Kennedy Center honorees in the East Room at the White House. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Berry Gordy and Joni Mitchell, Kennedy Center honorees, at the White House reception. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Singer Justino Díaz at the Kennedy Center honors reception. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Biden greets SNL creator Lorne Michaels. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: CDC director says number of U.S. Omicron cases "likely to rise" — Two years of COVID-19 — Prior coronavirus infections may not protect well against Omicron.
  2. Vaccines: Data demonstrates most-vaccinated counties less vulnerable to worst of COVID — Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world — Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters.
  3. Politics: Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers — New Jersey GOP lawmakers defy statehouse COVID policy — Oklahoma sues Biden administration over Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  4. World: Vaccine mandates lose steam in the U.S. while Europe doubles downWHO: Delta health measures help fight Omicron — COVID cases surge in South Africa in sign Omicron wave is coming.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Vulnerable Democrats: Less Trump talk

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Vulnerable House Democrats are convinced they need to talk less about the man who helped them get elected: President Trump.

Why it matters: Democrats are privately concerned nationalizing the 2022 mid-terms with emotionally-charged issues — from Critical Race Theory to Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6 insurrection — will hamstring their ability to sell the local benefits of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

Bipartisan tributes flood in for "giant of the Senate" Bob Dole

Then-Vice President Joe Biden and former Sen. Bob Dole at an event put on by the World Food Program where he was awarded the first “McGovern-Dole Leadership Award” in December 2013. Photo: Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call

Republican and Democratic politicians, including former Senate colleagues, are sharing condolences and memories commemorating the life of Bob Dole, who passed away at 98 on Sunday morning.

The big picture: Dole, the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, was the longest serving Republican leader in the Senate until 2018, when current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell surpassed his record.

