In photos: America celebrates July 4 during global pandemic

The U.S. has already celebrated Easter, graduations and so much more during the coronavirus pandemic, and now it can add July 4 to the list.

The state of play: Axios' Stef Kight writes public parades and fireworks displays around much of the country are being canceled to prevent mass gatherings where the virus could spread. Hot-dog contests and concerts will play to empty stands and virtual audiences — all while American pride treads an all-time low.

A boy wears a mask while riding an amusement pier ride in Wildwood, New Jersey. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand in front of Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Signs are posted in front of the closed Santa Monica Pier in California. The beach is closed for the Fourth of July weekend. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A woman holds a sign that reads " Stop Killing" while standing near policemen in front of the White House to protest police brutality. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

People watch as fireworks in Times Square as part of the 44th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular show on July 1, 2020. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Tourists gather at the beach in Ocean City, Maryland on July 3, 2020. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

Go deeper: America's exceptionally uneventful Fourth of July