1 hour ago - Health

In photos: America celebrates July 4 during global pandemic

Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The U.S. has already celebrated Easter, graduations and so much more during the coronavirus pandemic, and now it can add July 4 to the list.

The state of play: Axios' Stef Kight writes public parades and fireworks displays around much of the country are being canceled to prevent mass gatherings where the virus could spread. Hot-dog contests and concerts will play to empty stands and virtual audiences — all while American pride treads an all-time low.

A boy wears a mask while riding an amusement pier ride in Wildwood, New Jersey. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand in front of Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Signs are posted in front of the closed Santa Monica Pier in California. The beach is closed for the Fourth of July weekend. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
A woman holds a sign that reads " Stop Killing" while standing near policemen in front of the White House to protest police brutality. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
People watch as fireworks in Times Square as part of the 44th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular show on July 1, 2020. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Tourists gather at the beach in Ocean City, Maryland on July 3, 2020. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

Go deeper: America's exceptionally uneventful Fourth of July

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
4 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus infections hit record highs for 3 straight days

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. has reached new highs in single-day coronavirus infections for three consecutive days this week, per data from Johns Hopkins and the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia, Axios' Andrew Witherspoon and Caitlin Owens report.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. KightSarah Grillo
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

America's exceptionally uneventful Fourth of July

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Amateur fireworks and small backyard cookouts are winning the weekend as the coronavirus takes the flash out of the Fourth of July.

What's happening: Public parades and fireworks displays around much of the country are being cancelled to prevent mass gatherings where the virus could spread. Hot-dog contests and concerts will play to empty stands and virtual audiences — all while American pride treads an all-time low.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 11,143,945 — Total deaths: 527,681 — Total recoveries — 6,004,593Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,818,588 — Total deaths: 129,584 — Total recoveries: 883,561 — Total tested: 34,213,497Map.
  3. States: Photos of America's pandemic July 4 ICU beds in Arizona's hot spot reach near capacity.
  4. Public health: U.S. coronavirus infections hit record highs for 3 straight days.
  5. Politics: Trump extends PPP application deadlineKimberly Guilfoyle tests positive.
  6. World: Mexican leaders call for tighter border control as infections rise in U.S.
  7. Sports: 31 MLB players test positive as workouts resume.
  8. 1 📽 thing: Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow