Taal volcano forces evacuation in Philippines

More than a thousand residents were evacuated on Saturday after the Philippines' Taal volcano spewed a 1.5-kilometer plume, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: The Taal volcano, located approximately 45 miles south of central Manila, received a level 3 alert on a 5-level scale. That means "there is magmatic intrusion at the main crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions," per Reuters.

"Magma in the shallow part of the crater interacted with water, causing an eruption called phreatomagmatic activity," Renato Solidum, the head of the volcanology agency, told DZMM radio station.

More than 1,000 residents living in communities near the volcano, including fisherman and fish cage workers, were evacuated.

The big picture: The Philippines' Taal volcano erupted earlier this year, triggering earthquakes and ashfall across the region.