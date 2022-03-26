Taal volcano forces evacuation in Philippines
More than a thousand residents were evacuated on Saturday after the Philippines' Taal volcano spewed a 1.5-kilometer plume, Reuters reports.
Driving the news: The Taal volcano, located approximately 45 miles south of central Manila, received a level 3 alert on a 5-level scale. That means "there is magmatic intrusion at the main crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions," per Reuters.
- "Magma in the shallow part of the crater interacted with water, causing an eruption called phreatomagmatic activity," Renato Solidum, the head of the volcanology agency, told DZMM radio station.
- More than 1,000 residents living in communities near the volcano, including fisherman and fish cage workers, were evacuated.
The big picture: The Philippines' Taal volcano erupted earlier this year, triggering earthquakes and ashfall across the region.
- Solidum said that ashfall from Saturday's eruption would likely be limited to communities within the volcano, per Reuters.