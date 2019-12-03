Walgreens and three other pharmacy chains are suing drugmaker Bausch Health, its subsidiaries and a separate generic drugmaker for allegedly colluding on a deal that allowed the brand-name companies to maintain a longer monopoly of the diabetes drug Glumetza and resulted in those companies jacking up the price of the drug from $350 to more than $3,000 for a 30-day supply.

Why it matters: When combined with similar lawsuits from employer groups, the suing parties are looking to recoup more than $10 billion in overcharges from this antitrust case — another in a long line of infamous "pay-for-delay" deals over generic drugs. Bausch has said it intends "to vigorously defend these matters."

Go deeper: Read the lawsuit.