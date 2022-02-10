Sign up for our daily briefing

Pharmacies view COVID as customer acquisition

Bob Herman

CVS' retail revenue topped $100 billion in 2021. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of millions of people have flocked to pharmacies over the past year to get COVID vaccines and tests, and pharmacy chains are salivating at the thought of retaining some of those people as long-term customers.

The bottom line: "We have seen a lot more traffic in the stores, and that's manifesting itself in more prescriptions and increased basket sizes in some instances," CVS Health CFO Shawn Guertin told Wall Street yesterday.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
5 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Biden moves to spend new EV charging cash

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The Biden administration is throwing open the doors for states to begin tapping $5 billion over five years from the bipartisan infrastructure law to expand electric vehicle charging on the nation's highways.

Why it matters: Transportation is the nation's largest source of carbon emissions. Charging growth is key to helping EVs move from a small — albeit growing — share of sales into rivals for gas-powered cars and eventually replacing them in the market.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
47 mins ago - Health

COVID cases are plummeting, and deaths could decline soon

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

New COVID cases are plunging all across America, and Omicron's death toll is also slowing down.

The big picture: The U.S. is on its way out of this wave of the pandemic after less than two months.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tesla accused of systemic racial discrimination in California lawsuit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at a company event in Hawthorne, California. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla is being sued over allegations of systemic racial discrimination made at the company’s California facilities, a state regulatory agency announced late Wednesday. Tesla said ahead of the lawsuit that such action was "misguided."

Driving the news: California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) director Kevin Kish said in an emailed statement that the agency filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Alameda County Superior Court following an investigation launched after "receiving hundreds of complaints from workers" on the matter.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow